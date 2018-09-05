Arkansas’ recruiting graphics have received rave reviews from 2019 prospects, and junior recruits are reacting the same way after receiving them on Sept. 1, the first day colleges could contact 2020 prospects.

Assistant director of recruiting and graphic designer Cody Vincent and graphic designer Jake Nevill produced personalized graphics showing recruits wearing an Arkansas uniform exiting the player tunnel at Razorback Stadium.

Receiver E. Jai Mason, 6-1, 190 pounds of Jackson Academy in Mississippi, received an offer from the Hogs on March 28 and has other offers from Ole Miss, Florida and Mississippi State.

He was taken aback by the graphic.

“It was epic,” Mason said. “It was a dope edit. Never got an edit like that before.”

Highly regarded offensive lineman Trent Pullen, 6-3, 270 of Waco (Texas) Connally, has several scholarship offers from schools like Texas A&M, Baylor, LSU and others while drawing interest from the Hogs.

Pullen was impressed enough to tweet out the graphic.

“I like everything about it,” Pullen said. “It has me imagining myself running out of the tunnel ready to dominate the other team.”

Athlete Allen Horace Jr., 6-5, 226 of Crockett, Texas, envisioned himself in a Razorback uniform after receiving the graphic via direct message on Twitter.

“It was awesome, man. Kind of made it surreal,” said Horace, who has an Arkansas offer. “That it could be me for real in that jersey one day, it’s taking my push to the next level, that’s for sure. Much appreciated.”

Receiver Rico Powers Jr., 6-2,180, 4.51 of Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine, is another prospect with an offer from the Hogs who approved of Vincent and Nevill's work.

“I loved it,” Powers said. “It was cool. It looked just like me. I’m excited. They’ve been putting a lot of wide receivers in the league.”