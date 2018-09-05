The chef and owner of Tusk & Trotter American Brasserie in Northwest Arkansas is set to appear on a Food Network show that airs tonight.

Rob Nelson, who serves up “high South” cuisine at the Bentonville eatery, said he will be on the first “From Scratch” episode of Guy’s Grocery Games, which will air at 8 p.m.

Normally, Nelson said, the show is set up in a grocery store and chefs have to gather their materials, but in the “From Scratch” version, they’re only allowed to use ingredients they have prepared themselves.

“It was exciting and extremely fast,” Nelson said of the experience. The chef was tight-lipped on other details about the show, citing a confidentiality agreement.

Tusk & Trotter will host a watch party with food and bar specials during the episode. The restaurant is located at 110 SE A St. in Bentonville.