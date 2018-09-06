JONESBORO -- Justice Hansen said even he was surprised.

The owner of the most prolific single-game performance for touchdown passes in Arkansas State University's history, the senior quarterback completed his six-touchdown performance Saturday against Southeast Missouri State without glaring flaws in a 48-21 rout.

"It is a school record?" he said. "I didn't know it was a school record."

Hansen, who transferred from Oklahoma, has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 18 consecutive games. He's connected on two or more TD passes in 14 of his past 15 outings. He's thrown multiple touchdowns in 18 career games.

He's also reached 200 yards in 20 games, 300 yards in 10, and 400 yards in five games during three seasons at Arkansas State. He's reached at least 200 yards passing in his past 14 games.

Statistically, Hansen's done it all. Personally, the soft-spoken gunslinger who compliments his team before himself says Saturday is a test he seeks.

"I do," he said. "It's a great challenge."

The Red Wolves (1-0) will enter Bryant-Denny Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff against the defending national champions and top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0). The offense is expected to ride as far and as Hansen can drive it.

If there's any victory that could affirm one of the finest careers by any ASU quarterback, Saturday is that opportunity.

"Wins solidify a career more than anything," Hansen said. "We're just trying to win."

When asked whether Saturday's matinee is the most daunting setting he's experienced, Hansen deferred to last season's opener at Nebraska, where more than 90,000 were on hand for Hansen's 46 completions and 68 attempts -- two school records -- and 415 yards passing.

"That was a nice stadium and a big crowd," Hansen said. "Then again, this is the No. 1 team in the country, and you don't get that opportunity very often. So it should be exciting."

The Red Wolves expect to change very little about their offense against the Crimson Tide's defense, a breeding ground for high-end professionals.

The uptempo pace coupled with Hansen's fiery right arm will remain.

"Everybody sees it as an opportunity to compete against the best in the country at their position and as a team," ASU Coach Blake Anderson said. "All of these guys have aspirations of playing at the next level. They know this is going to be the first tape scouts look at. If you can play well on this stage and play well in one-on-one situations against the talent level that we're going to play against, then it's going to show everybody that you can play at the next level.

"This is what they look like."

Saturday’s game

ARKANSAS STATE AT NO. 1 ALABAMA

WHEN 2:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV ESPN2

Justice Hansen

