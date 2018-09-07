Sections
After neighbors raise ruckus, plan to widen busy west Little Rock road changed by Noel Oman | Today at 4:30 a.m. 4comments
story.lead_photo.caption New design for Interstate 430/Cantrell Road project

A preliminary design of a proposed project to widen a busy section of Cantrell Road at Interstate 430 in Little Rock has been tweaked to eliminate a roundabout that residents in the nearby Walton Heights neighborhood and others had strongly opposed.

The roundabout, which would have served the Walton Heights neighborhood, some residents along River Mountain Road and people wanting to use the Arkansas River Trail and the bridge to Two Rivers Park, left residents furious over how much land, including homes, would have to be taken to accommodate it.

They also said the removal of homes would open up the side of the mountain to additional development. The site was once contemplated for a Costco, a warehouse club similar to Sam's Club.

The new look will be formally unveiled at a public meeting Sept. 18 at Christ the King Catholic Church. The meeting also will unveil plans to extend widening Cantrell Road, also called Arkansas 10, an additional 2 miles west, from Pleasant Ridge Road to Sam Peck Road.

The project will extend from Pleasant Ridge Road to the west to Pleasant Valley Road to the east.

A similar meeting on July 17 at the same church generated the opposition that prompted the Arkansas Department of Transportation to take another look at the roundabout.

Kevin Odum, president of the Walton Heights/Candlewood Homeowners Association, termed it a "little bit of an uproar."

The July 17 meeting generated "numerous" comments opposed to the roundabout, said Mike Fugett, the agency's assistant chief engineer for design. Odum also reached out to the department.

"We came up with a [new] proposal," said Fugett. "It accommodates the traffic movements and still does what we need it to do."

Fugett met earlier this week with the homeowners association board to discuss the new design.

"We're still really concerned about possible development," Marion Gavin, the board's treasurer, said Thursday. "But this really seems to help at the moment. They will not be demolishing any homes. One day at a time."

At least one and possibly a second home would've been needed to accommodate the roundabout, Fugett said.

"There will be no one relocated," he said. "That is a benefit of the new design."

The project is aimed at reducing congestion on what agency officials say is the busiest non-interstate thoroughfare in Arkansas. About 54,000 vehicles travel the section between Pleasant Valley and Pleasant Ridge roads each day, according to department data. The agency projects it will carry 76,000 vehicles daily in 20 years.

The project is centered on a single-point urban interchange design in which the section of Cantrell, widened to six lanes from four, will have a ramp to carry traffic over the North Rodney Parham Road intersection rather than through it, as Cantrell does now.

The elevated roadway is similar to the ramp that carries traffic on Interstate 630 over South Shackleford Road in the Interstate 430/Interstate 630 interchange.

The "single point" in the interchange design would be underneath Cantrell at North Rodney Parham. One traffic signal would control traffic moving onto or off Cantrell, which would allow motorists going east and west on Cantrell to avoid stopping at a light to accommodate North Rodney Parham traffic, a feature that is a source of much of the congestion in the corridor.

The design also includes a feature known as a "Texas turnaround," which will allow drivers traveling south on I-430 to turn east on Cantrell. Motorists actually would travel west for a short distance, then make what amounts to a U-turn back to the east underneath the Cantrell Road ramp.

The Texas turnaround would replace a loop ramp that traffic now uses to go from southbound I-430 to eastbound Cantrell and would eliminate an element that has the southbound I-430 traffic merging into the same lane used by eastbound Cantrell traffic to access northbound I-430.

A Texas turnaround on the west side of the interchange will allow some motorists exiting the Pleasant Ridge shopping center to go west on Cantrell as well as allow westbound motorists access to Trinity Assembly of God Church on the north side of Cantrell. A new road that would replace the traffic circle also would allow access to the church.

Meanwhile, the preliminary work on the project using a new method to deliver road-construction projects has proved successful enough for state highway officials to consider extending the project west beyond Pleasant Ridge Road.

The project is the first to employ the construction manager/contractor method in which the contractor works with the department's design team to better control costs and manage traffic during construction.

Typically, a project is designed first and contractors submit bids based on the design; the contractor which submits the lowest bid amount is awarded the contract.

Three firms already are working on the project.

The contractor is Kiewit Infrastructure South of Fort Worth, which recently completed a $22.9 million project that added a new ramp from Cantrell westbound to I-430 northbound.

Innovative Contracting & Engineering of Las Vegas is the independent cost estimator that will work with the contractor and the design team. Garver LLC, the multidisciplinary engineering services firm based in North Little Rock, is the engineers' estimating consultant.

Under the construction manager/contractor method, Kiewit will be able to submit a bid to do the work without involving other contractors.

Kiewit's bid will be compared to a project cost estimate developed by Garver, which will monitor the design team's work. Garver will share its cost estimate with agency officials but not Kiewit.

If Kiewit's estimate is within 10 percent of Garver's cost estimate, it will be awarded the job.

If it isn't within 10 percent, the project will go through the normal bidding process. Kiewit wouldn't be precluded from submitting another bid at that point.

Department officials have liked what they have seen so far in the new contracting method.

"We're already seeing what we feel are substantial savings, and substantially being able to deliver this job much faster than under our normal procurement process," Fugett said. "We're trying to position ourselves to when and if this savings does present itself, we might be able to use those funds to extend the project toward Sam Peck [Road]."

Depending on the amount of savings, the additional work could be limited to purchasing right of way or actually building more roadway west toward Sam Peck Road, he said.

"What we're trying to do is get the environmental process complete out to Sam Peck," Fugett said. "That way we have an opportunity to do this when and if it presents itself."

Metro on 09/07/2018

Print Headline: After neighbors raise ruckus, plan to widen busy west Little Rock road changed

  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    September 7, 2018 at 3:06 a.m.

    Modeling shows single point exchange to be the most efficient form. Round's while novel are seriously outdated. Arkansas doesnt need more novelty approaches. The latest designs from Canada to Hong Kong use single point exchange.
  • RBBrittain
    September 7, 2018 at 5:16 a.m.

    UOA is comparing apples to oranges; roundabouts are seldom if ever used in the kind of high-volume roadways that call for single-point urban interchanges (SPUIs). The roundabout that was eliminated here would have tied Southridge & River Mountain, both low-volume roadways, to the north side of the SPUI at Cantrell & Rodney Parham proper. The roundabout is being replaced with a simple T intersection; it had nothing to do with the SPUI (proposed two or three revisions ago to replace a more complex surface intersection) besides their both being in the same project.
    .
    SPUIs are actually more "novel" to Central Arkansas than roundabouts; there are several roundabouts here (especially in Conway), but no SPUIs. (There are no SPUIs in Arkansas currently -- the closest ones are in Memphis & Branson -- but ARDOT is likely to build one or two SPUIs in Northwest Arkansas before this one.) A SPUI with Texas turnarounds, as ARDOT is proposing here, is even more novel; but so is a SPUI on a non-freeway like Cantrell, and these Texas turnarounds preserve local traffic movements that would otherwise be blocked.
    .
    My biggest concern with removing the roundabout is it actually seems antithetical to the traffic concerns of Walton Heights residents, which ironically helped cause the multiple traffic signals on Cantrell that are such a problem now. Long before Pleasant Ridge Town Center was built, they objected to moving either Pleasant Ridge or Southridge to end at the same point on Cantrell to keep traffic from driving directly from Pleasant Ridge onto Southridge. Now with Southridge being moved to tie into Rodney Parham, the roundabout would have buffered Rodney Parham traffic flowing onto Southridge; removing that creates a potential direct flow onto Southridge ten times worse than the one they objected to decades ago. In fact, I think it makes a Costco in that area even MORE likely, not less; the two homes will be a minor speed bump to developers who aren't constrained by environmental impact regulations like ARDOT is.
  • RBBrittain
    September 7, 2018 at 5:33 a.m.

    Just to clarify: Unlike ARDOT, developers don't have eminent domain powers and are subject to city zoning laws. However, if the site with the present Cantrell & Rodney Parham interchange was already attractive enough to developers to propose buying it for a Costco, replacing the interchange with a SPUI makes it even more attractive for development. Buildings displaced, especially homes, are a significant factor under ARDOT environmental regs; but a developer will simply throw more money at the homeowners to induce them to move, especially when there's only two of them.
  • NoUserName
    September 7, 2018 at 6:42 a.m.

    "to avoid stopping at a light to accommodate North Rodney Parham traffic, a feature that is a source of much of the congestion in the corridor.'
    .
    I grow tired of seeing this. Having driven through there every day for years, the light is NOT the source of congestion. Would like to see a Costco though...
