CENTERTON -- Latavion Scott accounted for 184 yards of total offense and two touchdowns to lead Bryant to a 17-10 nonconference victory at Bentonville West on Friday night.

The victory is the second straight to open the season for the Hornets (2-0), who beat rival Benton in their first game.

Bryant 17, West 10 Bryant^7^10^0^0^-^17 West^7^0^0^3^-^10 First Quarter Bry — Scott 7 pass from Hefley (Scoles kick), 8:30 Wst — Swoboda 3 run (McDoulett kick), 1:16 Second Quarter Bry — Scott 43 run (Scoles kick), 8:14 Bry — Scoles 25 FG, 4:27 Fourth Quarter Wst — McDoulett 18 FG, 9:45

Scott finished with 157 yards rushing on 27 carries, including a 43-yard touchdown run through the heart of the Wolverines' defense in the second quarter. The 5-9, 200-pound senior also had five catches for 27 yards and a touchdown.

"He's going to be a bellcow every time he touches the ball," Bryant Coach Buck James said. "That's just who he is."

Sophomore Dalton McDonald was 16-of-35 passing for 182 yards to lead Bentonville West (0-3), with 171 of his passing yards coming in the second half.

After trailing 17-7 at halftime, the Wolverines held Bryant scoreless in the second half and had a chance to tie the game deep in Hornets' territory in the closing minute.

After reaching the Bryant 16 with less than 10 seconds remaining, a holding penalty forced Bentonville West back to the 34 -- where time ran out before it could snap the ball.

"People are going to say, 'Oh, you're 0-3,' " Bentonville West Coach Bryan Pratt said. "We've played three really good football teams, and a break here or there could totally change everything."

The Wolverines played without standouts Will Jarrett at quarterback and Jadon Jackson at wide receiver because of injuries. They had just 28 yards of total offense in the first half, only 11 of which came through the air.

Despite the early offensive frustrations, Bentonville West tied the game at 7-7 near the end of the first quarter. Wide receiver Tucker Swoboda lined up at quarterback near the goal line and rushed in from 3 yards out for the Wolverines' touchdown.

Scott responded midway through the second quarter for Bryant. On a third and 4, the running back broke through the middle of the Bentonville West defensive line and raced past the secondary for his 43-yard touchdown to put the Hornets up 14-7.

Bryant senior Ren Hefley rushed for 66 yards and threw for 52 more.

"We've got to play a lot better than we did tonight if we're going to make any kind of a run at anything," James said.

Sports on 09/08/2018