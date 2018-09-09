Laura Elizabeth Garner became the bride of Jacob Kwan-Rosenbush at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Yokayo Ranch in Ukiah, Calif. Chris Filly officiated.

Judy and Dr. Jeffrey Garner of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of the late Sue and Bert Rownd of Little Rock and the late Jean and Howard Garner of Dextor, Mo.

Parents of the groom are Mark Rosenbush and the late Susan Kwan of Novato, Calif. He is the grandson of the late Roslyn and Monroe Rosenbush of Syosset, Long Island, N.Y., and the late Betty Kwan of Los Angeles.

Nuptial music was by classical guitarist Stephan Kane.

The bride, given in marriage by her parents, wore a gown of silk crepe with a high V-neckline and open back and ruched waist. Her lace-edged veil was hand-sewn by her grandmother. She carried a bouquet of queen protea, burgundy ranunculus, dahlias, eucalyptus and olive leaves.

Matron of honor was Annalea Garner Mahan of Santa Monica, Calif. Bridesmaids were Carly Boland of Austin, Texas; Emma Rosenbush, cousin of the bride, and Maya Placido, both of San Francisco; and Rosalie Gavagan of Playa del Rey, Calif. They wore burgundy dresses in the style of their choice and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet. Amelia Tague of Playa del Rey was a flower girl.

Max Kwan-Rosenbush of Pacifica, Calif., was his brother's best man. Groomsmen were Adam Brogan, Andreas Becker, David Rubinstein and Chris Filly, all of San Francisco.

After the ceremony, a reception was held at the ranch. Farm tables were decorated with eucalyptus and lemon leaf garlands and votive candles in rose-gold mercury glass holders.

The bride is a graduate of Stephens College, Columbia, Mo., and is a public relations and marketing manager for Back of the House Inc. restaurant group in San Francisco.

The groom graduated from Tante Marie Cooking School in San Francisco and is executive chef and partner at Hardwood Bar and Smokery in San Francisco.

After a wedding trip to Spain, the couple will live in Berkeley, Calif.

High Profile on 09/09/2018