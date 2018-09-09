Sections
HALL OF FAMERS The great outdoorsmen Three lauded for improving state’s natural resources by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:55 a.m. 0comments

A reception for Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame nominees was held Aug. 24 at the Little Rock Marriott.

Guests enjoyed a meet and greet with the nominees, drinks and appetizers as well as a view of the Arkansas River from the Pinnacle Room at the top of the hotel.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame later that evening at a sold-out banquet were Jim Hinkle, Ellen Moorhead Fennell and Randy Young. A Legacy Award was given to Johnelle and the late J.B. Hunt.

The dinner -- which included live and silent auctions, a barbecue dinner and the induction of the nominees -- was held at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Hosted by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Foundation, the event honors Arkansans who have helped to improve the state's outdoor resources.

High Profile on 09/09/2018

Print Headline: The great outdoorsmen

