A reception for Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame nominees was held Aug. 24 at the Little Rock Marriott.
Guests enjoyed a meet and greet with the nominees, drinks and appetizers as well as a view of the Arkansas River from the Pinnacle Room at the top of the hotel.
Inducted into the Hall of Fame later that evening at a sold-out banquet were Jim Hinkle, Ellen Moorhead Fennell and Randy Young. A Legacy Award was given to Johnelle and the late J.B. Hunt.
The dinner -- which included live and silent auctions, a barbecue dinner and the induction of the nominees -- was held at the Statehouse Convention Center.
Hosted by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Foundation, the event honors Arkansans who have helped to improve the state's outdoor resources.Gallery: Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame reception
High Profile on 09/09/2018
Print Headline: The great outdoorsmen
