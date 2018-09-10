Jets at Lions

6 p.m.

LINE -- Lions by 6 1/2

SERIES -- Lions lead 7-6; Lions beat Jets 24-17, Sept. 28, 2014

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETS;VS.;LIONS (RK)

(19) 106.4;RUSH;76.3 (32)

(24) 198.9;PASS;261.4 (6)

(28) 305.3;YARDS;337.7 (13)

(24) 18.6;POINTS;25.6 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETS;VS.;LIONS (RK)

(24) 117.9;RUSH;112.5 (18)

(21) 234.3;PASS;243.2 (27)

(25) 352.2;YARDS;355.8 (27)

(22) 23.9;POINTS;23.5 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH The No. 3 pick in this year's draft starts from Day One at quarterback for the Jets, and Sam Darnold has an appetizing matchup against a Lions' defense that ranked 27th against the pass last season.

Rams at Raiders

9:15 p.m.

LINE -- Rams by 4

SERIES -- Raiders lead 8-5; Rams beat Raiders 52-0, Nov. 30, 2014

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMS;VS.;RAIDERS (RK)

(8) 122.1;RUSH;97.1 (25)

(10) 239.4;PASS;226.9 (16)

(10) 361.5;YARDS;324.0 (17)

(1) 29.9;POINTS;18.8 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMS;VS.;RAIDERS (RK)

(28) 122.3;RUSH;108.9 (12)

(13) 217.2;PASS;241.1 (26)

(19) 339.5;YARDS;350.0 (23)

(12) 20.6;POINTS;23.3 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH Can newcomers Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib really co-exist on the Rams' defense? There's no unit in the NFL with this much talent ... and combustible personalities. Raiders Coach Jon Gruden's offense will be a solid first test.

