Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Wally Hall Arkansas vigil for Botham Jean Traffic What's in a Dame Newsletters Weather Puzzles/games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Arkansan accused of breaking into houseboat, living on it 'for a couple of days,' authorities say by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 10:35 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Christopher Steven Alsup, 34, of Mountain Home. - Photo by Baxter County jail

An Arkansas man was arrested Friday after breaking into a houseboat and driving a ski boat around a lake without permission, authorities said.

Baxter County deputies entered the houseboat at Jordan Marina on Lake Norfolk in Mountain Home and found 34-year-old Christopher Alsup and a woman asleep on a bed, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Authorities noted that a stereo was playing, lights were on and there were dirty dishes next to open food containers in the boat.

Video footage from the marina showed Alsup also took a Crownline ski boat from the dock for a ride on the lake, the release states.

The sheriff's office said Alsup later told authorities that he and the woman had taken the boat and had been living there for a couple of days.

Records show the Mountain Home resident was arrested and booked at 10 a.m. Friday into the Baxter County jail on charges of residential burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in jail Tuesday morning in lieu of $25,000 bond.

The woman was not arrested, but Sheriff John Montgomery said he expects to file similar charges against her at a later time.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT