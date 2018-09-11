An Arkansas man was arrested Friday after breaking into a houseboat and driving a ski boat around a lake without permission, authorities said.

Baxter County deputies entered the houseboat at Jordan Marina on Lake Norfolk in Mountain Home and found 34-year-old Christopher Alsup and a woman asleep on a bed, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Authorities noted that a stereo was playing, lights were on and there were dirty dishes next to open food containers in the boat.

Video footage from the marina showed Alsup also took a Crownline ski boat from the dock for a ride on the lake, the release states.

The sheriff's office said Alsup later told authorities that he and the woman had taken the boat and had been living there for a couple of days.

Records show the Mountain Home resident was arrested and booked at 10 a.m. Friday into the Baxter County jail on charges of residential burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in jail Tuesday morning in lieu of $25,000 bond.

The woman was not arrested, but Sheriff John Montgomery said he expects to file similar charges against her at a later time.