A 39-year-old pedestrian was lying on an Arkansas highway when he was hit and killed by a pickup Monday night, authorities said.

Charles Simonson of Elaine was in the northbound lane of Arkansas 44 in Elaine when the driver of a 2011 Ford F-150 struck him around 8 p.m, an Arkansas State Police report states.

The pickup’s driver hit the brakes and swerved to the right before the crash, according to the report, but Simonson suffered fatal injuries.

State police said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler said that no additional information about the crash was available Tuesday afternoon.

At least 334 people have died in wrecks on state roads so far in 2018, according to preliminary data.