Police: Victim in Hot Springs shooting airlifted to hospital by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 9:54 a.m.

One person was transported by helicopter to a hospital Tuesday morning after being injured in a shooting in Hot Springs, authorities said.

The name and age of the female victim have not been released, and her condition is not known.

Hot Springs Police Department spokesman Joey Williams said the shooter was in custody.

Officers responded at 7:40 a.m. to gunfire at Lakepark Drive and Carpenter Dam Road, according to a Facebook post from the city's Police Department.

The post states that Carpenter Dam Road was blocked between Shady Grove and Lakepark roads, and police asked people to stay clear of the area.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.

