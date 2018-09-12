Each Wednesday, we feature an in-state prospect that could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Fort Smith Southside’s Taye Gatewood.

Class: 2019

Position: Quarterback

Size: 6-2, 190

Junior stats: Completed 163 of 270 passes for 2,773 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing 125 times for 653 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Offers: Delta State and East Central Oklahoma with interest from Tulsa, Arkansas State, Texas State and UCA

Coach Jeff Williams:

"He has a chance to be a great college player. His work ethic and mental approach to the game is the best I have ever been around. Whoever signs him will get a steal."

Dual-threat quarterback with strong leadership:

"He makes everyone around him better. He is like a big running back with a big arm. Everybody that came in this spring said he is built like a running back then watched his film and praised his arm. I know he can play quarterback. But he has the ability to play multiple positions."

Gatewood fits today’s college offenses:

“If he gets in the right system he can excel because he is a dual threat, and that is what everybody is looking for these days.”