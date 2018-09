NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK University of Arkansas Razorback fans participate in the Hog Call Friday during the ONE Hog Call event at the Town Center in downtown Fayetteville. The ONE Hog Call took place at 1:00 p.m. central standard time and asked fans in specific and spontaneous locations to participate in the cheer in an effort to unite Razorback fans across the globe. For more photographs and to hear the ONE Hog Call go to NWADG.com/photo and NWADG.com/video.