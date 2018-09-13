Arkansas State University has announced it will kick off at 2 p.m. on Nov. 3 against South Alabama and Nov. 17 vs. Louisiana-Monroe at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+, the network's subscription streaming service online, the Sun Belt Conference announced Wednesday.

The Red Wolves' road contest at Louisiana-Lafayette will kick at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27, and their regular-season finale at Texas State will begin at 3 p.m. on Nov. 24.

Kickoff times for two ASU road games, Sept. 29 at Georgia Southern and Nov. 10 at Coastal Carolina, are ASU's only games without scheduled kickoff times.

-- Christian Boutwell

ARKANSAS STATE FOOTBALL REMAINING SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

Sept. 15;at Tulsa;6 p.m.

Sept. 22;vs. UNLV;6 p.m.

Sept. 29;at Georgia Southern;TBA

Oct. 9;vs. Appalachian State;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;vs. Georgia State;6:30 p.m.

Oct. 27;at La.-Lafayette;6 p.m.

Nov. 3;vs. South Alabama;2 p.m.

Nov. 10;at Coastal Carolina;TBA

Nov. 17;vs. La.-Monroe;2 p.m.

Nov. 24;at Texas State;3 p.m.

NOTE This week's game at Tulsa will be on CBS Sports Network, while the Oct. 9 game will be on ESPN2 and the Oct. 18 game will be on ESPNU. All other games will be on ESPN+ or ESPN3.

Sports on 09/13/2018