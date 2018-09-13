Calendar

SEPTEMBER

13 Monticello chapter of Ducks Unlimited volunteer happy hour. Commercial Bank Employee Center. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or jmfakouri@hotmail.com

14 Conway chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. The Brick Room. Dan Griffith (501) 428-4848 or danielgriff3@gmail.com

15 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River, Little Rock, Murray Park. sherwoodbassclub.com

22 Logan County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Fairgrounds. Dustin Schluterman (479) 970-1842 or dustin_schluterman@yahoo.com

22 Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry Freezer Cleanout Day. Bass Pro Shops, Little Rock. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Ronnie Ritter (501) 282-0006 or www.arkansashunters.org

