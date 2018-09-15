LR CATHOLIC 34, JONESBORO 17

In the words of Little Rock Catholic Coach John Fogleman, the real Samy Johnson showed up Friday night as the Rockets forced six turnovers in a 34-17 victory over Jonesboro at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Johnson scored 3 times and rushed for 164 yards on 22 carries for the Rockets (3-0).

"The defense was outstanding," Fogleman said. "The forced turnovers gave us a short field, and we kept them out of the end zone.

"This was the first time this year that Samy had some space. We gave him some holes, but he did a lot of it on his own."

The Rockets were unsuccessful on their first possession, but Jonesboro fumbled on the second play of its first possession. Johnson made the Hurricane (1-2) pay, scoring from 20 yards on the first play after the turnover. The extra point was blocked.

Jonesboro went four-and-out on its next possession. A 20-yard pass from Catholic quarterback Cooper Monroe to Robert Bavon gave the Rockets a first down at the 2. Johnson gained a yard, then Monroe bulled over on second down, giving Catholic a 13-0 lead after the point-after kick.

The Hurricane scored on a 31-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Cross Jumper to Syieed Wilson. The point-after kick left the Rockets with a 13-7 lead after the first quarter.

The second quarter was especially unkind to Jonesboro. The Hurricane had five possessions but turned the ball over twice on interceptions and fumbled once when they muffed a fair catch.

The Rockets scored on a 10-yard pass from Monroe to William Plafcan for a 20-7 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, Jonesboro narrowed the edge to 20-1o on a 26-yard field goal from Garrett Childers.

After a failed Jonesboro onside-kick attempt, a 42-yard touchdown run by Johnson gave Catholic a 27-10 lead with 6:45 left in the quarter.

The Hurricane scored on a 5-yard pass from Jumper to Tate Lutes, cutting Catholic's lead to 27-17.

After a Catholic first down, a personal foul on Jonesboro moved the Rockets to the Jonesboro 39. Johnson scored his third touchdown on the next play for the 34-17 final margin.

An interception and fumble stopped Jonesboro in the fourth quarter as Fogleman put in reserves midway through the quarter.

