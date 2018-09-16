Sections
In the House by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:43 a.m.

Arkansas hosted about 40 prospects on unofficial visits Saturday afternoon for the North Texas game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Here are some of the notable prospects who attended the game:

DL Taurean Carter, 6-3, 263, Mansfield (Texas) Legacy

Has top four of Arkansas, Texas, Michigan State and Texas Tech

DL Enoch Jackson, 6-0, 290 Mansfield (Texas) Legacy

Chose the Hogs over Clemson, Florida, Georgia, others

DE Johnny Wilson, 6-3, 250, Kansas City Park Hill

2020 prospect has Arkansas, Missouri and Iowa State offers

WR JJ Sparkman, 6-5, 205, Longview (Texas) Pine Tree

2020 prospect with Arkansas, Iowa State, Arkansas State offers

OL E'Marion Harris, 6-6, 301, Joe T. Robinson

Freshman prospect with Alabama offer. Father Elliott a former Hog

OL Brady Latham, 6-5, 290, Jenks, Okla.

Making his first game as a Arkansas commitment

OL Elliott Harris Jr., 6-4, 305, Joe T. Robinson

Texas State, Missouri State and other offers

Sports on 09/16/2018

Print Headline: In the House

