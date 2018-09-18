Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) intercepts a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO -- Khalil Mack had one of six sacks against Russell Wilson, Prince Amukamara returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown, and the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 24-17 on Monday night to give Coach Matt Nagy his first career victory.

Mack sprinted out of the tunnel to big ovation prior to his first appearance at Soldier Field since a trade from Oakland more than two weeks ago. Chicago gave him a six-year, $141 million extension that guarantees $90 million -- the richest deal ever for an NFL defensive player.

Mack also had the crowd roaring with a strip sack in the first half, smacking the ball out of Wilson's hand as he wound up to pass, and he consistently pressured the quarterback.

"That's a great feeling," Mack said. "We took it over the top."

Amukamara jumped the route on a pass intended for Rashaad Penny near midfield for his first career touchdown, making it 24-10 with 6:37 left. It was his first interception since 2015 with the New York Giants.

Danny Trevathan then stripped Wilson with his second sack of the game. The Bears' Leonard Floyd recovered the fumble, and Chicago hung on after blowing a 20-point lead in a season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Seahawks (0-2) lost for the second time in nine Monday night games under Coach Pete Carroll.

"We're still a work in progress," he said.

Wilson has been sacked six times in each game this season. With the Bears applying constant pressure and his receivers struggling to get open, the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback completed 22 of 36 passes for 226 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception.

Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky was 25 of 34 for 200 yards. The No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft, Trubisky threw touchdown passes to Trey Burton on Chicago's first possession and rookie Anthony Miller early in the fourth quarter. But he was also intercepted two times by Shaquill Griffin -- on a deep ball that was underthrown and on another throw tipped at the line.

"I'm really proud with how he handled himself from Play 1 until the end of that fourth quarter," Nagy said. "His attitude was great. He didn't worry about anything. And so that's growth right there."

The Seahawks didn't score until Sebastian Janikowski nailed a 56-yard as the half ended.

