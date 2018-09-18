— Dates were finalized Tuesday for Arkansas' football games in 2019.

The Razorbacks will play several teams at points different in the season than has become custom. Notably, the game at Ole Miss will be played Week 2 on Sept. 7, the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

The Ole Miss game has been played in October or November every year since Arkansas entered the SEC in 1992. The Razorbacks will play Mississippi State on Nov. 2, about three weeks earlier than normal, and will play LSU in the next-to-last game of the regular season, a week that has been reserved for the Razorbacks' game against Mississippi State most years.

All four of Arkansas' non-conference games - against Portland State, Colorado State, San Jose State and Western Kentucky - will be played in Fayetteville. Other on-campus home games are against Auburn and Mississippi State.

The Missouri game is set for Nov. 30 in Little Rock, the first of three matchups between the Razorbacks and Tigers at War Memorial Stadium between 2019-23. The Arkansas-Missouri game has been rescheduled to be played on Black Friday each year since 2014, but a determination whether to move the 2019 game to that day won't be made until sometime next spring.

The Razorbacks will play Kentucky from the SEC East and travel to Lexington, Ky., for the first time since a 21-20 loss in 2008. Other road games will be at Alabama, Ole Miss and LSU.

There are two open dates in 2019 and 2020 because of the number of Saturdays between Labor Day Weekend and the first weekend of December. Arkansas has not had two open dates in a season since 2014.

2019 Arkansas Football Schedule

Aug. 31 - Portland State

Sept. 7 - at Ole Miss

Sept. 14 - Colorado State

Sept. 21 - San Jose State

Sept. 28 - vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 12 - at Kentucky

Oct. 19 - Auburn

Oct. 26 - at Alabama

Nov. 2 - Mississippi State

Nov. 9 - Western Kentucky

Nov. 23 - at LSU

Nov. 30 - Missouri (Little Rock)