New York Yankees' Neil Walker, right, celebrates with Aaron Hicks (31) after hitting a three-run home run off Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Ryan Brasier during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in New York. Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is at right. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK -- Neil Walker hit a three-run home run, and the Yankees kept the Boston Red Sox from a bubbly celebration in the Bronx for at least another night with a 3-2 victory Tuesday.

Batting from the left side, Walker golfed a no-doubter in the seventh inning off Ryan Brasier for the Yankees' third hit of the game and a 3-1 lead. Walker dropped his bat, admired the shot for a moment and then pointed into the Yankees dugout as he jogged to first base.

Aaron Judge returned to New York's lineup for the first time since breaking his right wrist July 26, while AL MVP candidate Mookie Betts got a day off for Boston after injuring his left side Sunday. Judge hit a fly ball to the warning track but finished 0 for 4.

Boston is trying to clinch the AL East at Yankee Stadium for the second time in three years. The Red Sox lead the Yankees by 10 1/2 games and entered the night with a magic number of four over the Astros to lock up baseball's best record.

The Yankees had dropped 10 of 17, including a series defeat to Toronto over the weekend capped by Dellin Betances' blown save in the eighth inning Sunday.

The bullpen had no such issues against their archrival. Chad Green (8-2) and David Robertson relieved J.A. Happ and got the ball to Zach Britton, who capped a five-hitter for his sixth save.

Boston reliever Brandon Workman (6-1) walked two in the seventh before Walker took Brasier deep. The Red Sox bullpen wasted six scoreless innings of two-hit ball from starter Nathan Eovaldi.

