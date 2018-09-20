Benton Coach Brad Harris wasn't sure what to expect from his Panthers after the Salt Bowl on Aug. 25.

The Panthers played Saline County rival Bryant at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock and trailed 28-14 with 9:22 remaining in the third quarter, but the game was stopped when a fight, falling barricades and the firing of a stun gun prompted more than 38,000 people to flee their seats.

The game was called off, with Bryant winning since the game had resumed after halftime, per Arkansas Activities Association rules.

Since the Salt Bowl, Benton (2-1) has earned victories against Arkadelphia and Cabot.

Harris admitted that this year's nonconference schedule was a little different, especially after what transpired at the Salt Bowl.

"We play a half against Bryant," Harris said. "The big question mark was, 'How would we have finished that game?' We don't know how we would have finished. We were down at that point.

"We responded well against Arkadelphia. Arkadelphia is going to do really well in 4A. They played a murderer's row nonconference schedule against Sylvan Hills, us and Wynne. They're a really talented team.

"Then we went into a bye week. How do you handle a bye week coming into a team like Cabot?"

Benton handled its final nonconference game well.

The Panthers piled up 676 yards, including 443 on the ground, in a 56-41 victory. Senior running back Zak Wallace rushed for 277 yards and 2 touchdowns on 25 carries. Junior D'Anthony Harper had 178 yards on four carries.

Benton's defense also forced four fumbles, which led to 28 points.

During the bye week, Benton was focusing on themselves for the first two days of practice on Sept. 4-5. On Sept. 6, the Panthers began working on preparation for Cabot.

"We got an extra day on the Dead-T," Harris said. "That helped us a little bit. They didn't run anything that we didn't see. We prepared for it.

"They keep coming at you, but I was overall really proud of our defense."

Benton travels to Russellville on Friday to begin its 6A-West Conference schedule. Harris hopes his team continues its momentum.

"I think we're a really good team," Harris said. "But we can't take anything for granted. We've got a really strong running game. We've got a really good offensive line. Our defense has played well. We've got all the tools. We just have to know when to pull them out at the right time."

MARION

Rival awaits

Marion is 3-0 for the first time since 2015 thanks to its ability to win close games.

The Patriots have won by a combined four points. They edged Wynne 24-23, Little Rock Parkview 20-19 and Blytheville 37-35 on Friday.

First-year Coach Keith Houston said the 3-0 start has been a confidence booster.

"Our kids are being resilient and are confident they can win any game they're in, no matter if they're up or down," Houston said.

Sophomore quarterback Daedrick Cail is in his first season as the Patriots' starter. Cail has completed 48 of 75 passes for 652 yards with 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

"We knew we would take our bumps and bruises with him being 15 years old," Houston said of Cail. "But we knew he could be the guy who could give us a chance to win ballgames."

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Click here for more scores, recaps and photos]

Junior running back Kentreal Jones has rushed for 315 yards and 4 touchdowns on 79 carries.

Marion opens 6A-East Conference play Friday against rival West Memphis (3-0), but Houston is looking at the big picture for his Patriots.

"We understand the magnitude of the game," Houston said. "But we're going to approach every week the same. Every week is a big game for us.

"I know they know those kids over there. But at the end of the day, we have to prepare to win every football game. We're not going to change anything because of the magnitude of the game."

POYEN

Much better start

Poyen started 0-5 a year ago, but rebounded to finish 5-5 and earn a Class 2A postseason berth, losing to Danville in the first round.

A year later, the Indians are getting it right from the start.

Poyen is 3-0 with victories against Drew Central, Bismarck and Murfreesboro. The Indians defeated Murfreesboro 60-22 on Friday, totaling 556 offensive yards.

"They're believing in themselves," Poyen Coach Vick Barrett said. "They're excited. They're loving football right now."

Senior quarterback Jacob Farmer passed for 310 yards with five touchdowns. Farmer has completed 28 of 48 passes for 761 yards with 11 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

"He's a great quarterback," Barrett said. "I've told people he can play on the next level. He's smart. He understands the game. It's like having an extra coach on the field."

Sophomore running back Brandon Sanchez has accounted for 685 offensive yards and 9 touchdowns this season (6 rushing, 3 receiving). He had 151 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns with 3 receptions for 194 yards and 3 scores against Murfreesboro.

"He's a phenomenal athlete," Barrett said. "When the ball is in his hands, he's a 4.5 kid who can go the distance."

Barrett credited Poyen's offensive line, led by seniors Brandon Conklin (right tackle), Paul Gregory (left guard) and Dalton Meyer (left tackle), for the Indians' offensive success.

"They get after it," Barrett said. "We're not real big. But we're strong and stout."

Poyen heads to Conway Christian for its 5-2A Conference opener Friday. The Indians lost last season's meeting 50-26 and are 0-8 all-time against the Eagles.

"We've struggled against them," Barrett said. "Our kids came in the office and said, 'We know we've had a mental block against them.' They want to get past that. It's a different mindset for this group. They want to go out and play a good football game."

EXTRA POINTS

With Pulaski Academy's 30-22 loss at Bossier City (La.) Parkway on Friday, North Little Rock owns the state's longest current winning streak at 16 games. The Charging Wildcats won the Class 7A state championship last season, finishing 13-0, and are 3-0 this season. North Little Rock's last loss came in the 2016 Class 7A state championship game against Fayetteville. Pulaski Academy's winning streak was snapped at 28 games at Parkway. ... Maumelle senior quarterback Tyler Maxwell is 33-of-58 passing for 781 yards with 11 touchdowns and 1 interception. He passed for five touchdowns in the Hornets' 53-0 victory at Mills on Friday. Maumelle (3-0) hosts White Hall on Friday. ... Rison (3-0) has allowed 12 points this season (4.0 points per game). The Wildcats shut out Strong 53-0 on Friday. Defensive end Fred Marsh had three tackles and a sack for a safety, and defensive tackle DJ Watson finished with two tackles for a loss.

Sports on 09/20/2018