Ronnie Floyd to leave Arkansas church if confirmed for Southern Baptist post

Ronnie Floyd, senior pastor at Cross Church in Northwest Arkansas, announced Sunday that he has been recommended for a position on the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee and will leave the church if confirmed for the job.

Floyd, 63, would be president and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee in Nashville, Tenn. As president and CEO, he would be responsible for handling the executive, financial and fiduciary matters of the Southern Baptist Convention, Floyd said in a video from Cross Church, where he has served as pastor for 33 years.

The committee will consider his nomination Tuesday during a special meeting in Dallas.

Floyd served two years as president of the Southern Baptist Convention, from 2014 to 2016. He served as chairman of the convention’s executive committee from 1995 to 1997, and as president of the Southern Baptist Convention Pastors’ Conference in 1997.

He also has served as president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force since 2017.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.