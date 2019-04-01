Sexual assualt charge dismissed against former Highfill mayor

BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors dropped the sexual assault case against the former mayor of Highfill.

Stacy Digby, 45, was charged with sexual assault and faced six to 30 years in prison if convicted. He was in court Monday when prosecutors announced the case was being dismissed.

"It was the result that we always thought we would get," Shane Wilkinson, Digby's attorney said.

Digby was arrested March 28, 2018.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said his office is following the "wishes of the victim" with the dismissal of Digby's case.

"The wishes of the victim are always important in deciding how to proceed in a criminal case," Smith said. "Over the course of multiple meetings between prosecutors and the victim, she repeatedly stated her desire not to participate in the prosecution of this case. The victim is now an adult and able to make her own decisions."

Smith said her decision not to cooperate made the continued prosecution of this case impossible. "I respect the victim's decision and wish her the best in her future," he said.

Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Digby after investigating his relationship with a 17-year-old girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, where she first denied Digby inappropriately touched her or there was any physical attraction between the pair, according to the affidavit.

A friend of Digby's told detectives of a conversation she had with Digby after officers searched his home, according to the affidavit. Digby told the friend he and the girl began having sex when she was 12 or 13 years old, and he had been getting photographs from the girl for years, according to the affidavit.

The girl then told detectives she and Digby had a sexual relationship, according to the affidavit. The teen said they had sex for the first time when she turned 16 at Digby's home, according to the affidavit.

"Mr. Digby is happy with the result and is ready to move on with his life," Wilkinson said.

Digby was elected mayor in 2010 and was nearing the end of his second term. He resigned from office the day of his arrest.

NW News on 04/02/2019