Police: Man wounded in shooting at central Arkansas park

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 10:39 a.m. 0comments

Police in Benton responded to a local park early Tuesday and found a 20-year-old shooting victim, officials said.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers went to Ralph Bunche Park, where they found the injured man, according to the Benton Police Department.

Medical crews brought the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The department said in a statement that investigators haven’t determined the number of shooters and were still investigating late Tuesday morning.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting.

