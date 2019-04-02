Another Arkansas visit on Texas O-lineman's agenda

Offensive lineman Trent Pullen has plans to make a second trip to the University of Arkansas after visiting Fayetteville on Saturday and spending time with Coach Chad Morris and offensive line coach Dustin Fry.

"I enjoyed my time I got to watch practice and then I was able to talk to coach Fry a little bit and then I met Coach Morris," Pullen said.

Pullen, 6-3, 285, of Waco (Texas) Connally has scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Baylor, Colorado, Boston College, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and others. After the visit, he has the Hogs in his top five.

Morris and Fry asked him about his timeline for a decsion and official visits.

"I told them I was going to commit before football season starts, and I told them I was going to take an official visit to Arkansas," Pullen said. "I just liked the facilities and Arkansas. I can tell on game day they have some true fans, so I just want to experience the atmosphere on game day."

Pullen's parents accompanied him on his trip to Fayetteville and left impressed.

"They loved it," Pullen said. "It was something they weren't expecting. They said the facilities stood out to them. They said they weren't expecting Arkansas to have such nice facilities."