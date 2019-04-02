Arkansas man who stole restaurant delivery driver's car pleads guilty, gets probation

A Pine Bluff man who stole a local restaurant delivery driver's car last year and was arrested less than an hour later pleaded guilty Monday in Garland County Circuit Court.

Jared Alan Tharp, 32, was set to stand trial Wednesday, but opted to plead guilty Monday morning to theft of property over $5,000. He was sentenced to three years' probation, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $170 in court costs.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on July 7, 2018, shortly after 6:30 p.m., Hot Springs police Officer Taylor Gates responded to Hunan Palace on Central Avenue in Hot Springs in reference to a vehicle theft that had just occurred. The owner, a delivery worker at the restaurant, said his gold 2007 Ford Fusion that had just been stolen after he left it running in the parking lot while he ran inside to pick up an order.

The owner stated he had recently purchased the vehicle, valued at $8,900, from America's Car Mart and he contacted the car dealership, which had an active tracking device on the car. They were able to track the vehicle to a location on Pinehill Road.

Officers responded to the location in the 200 block of Pinehill and found the vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence. As the officers arrived, they saw a white male run behind the residence, so police officers and Garland County sheriff's deputies set up a perimeter around the area.

Officers spoke to a resident inside the house who stated Tharp had just arrived and was the one who ran behind the house. Officers initially refused to surrender but later came out and was arrested.

While en route to the detention center, Tharp admitted to stealing the car and that he was "taking it for a joy ride," authorities wrote.