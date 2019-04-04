NORTH DIVISION
W-L PCT. GB
Tulsa (LAD) 74-65 .532 --
Arkansas (SEA) 71-68 .511 3
NW Arkansas (KC) 70-70 .500 41/2
Springfield (STL) 60-79 .432 14
SOUTH DIVISION
W-L PCT. GB
Corpus Christi (HOU) 82-56 .594 --
San Antonio (SD) 71-67 .514 11
Midland (OAK) 68-71 .489 141/2
Frisco (TEX) 60-80 .429 13
DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tulsa def. Arkansas 3-2
San Antonio def. Corpus Christi 3-2
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
Tulsa def. San Antonio 3-0
TODAY'S GAMES All times Central
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
Sports on 04/04/2019
Print Headline: 2018 Texas League final standings
