2018 Texas League final standings

Today at 2:17 a.m. 0comments

NORTH DIVISION

W-L PCT. GB

Tulsa (LAD) 74-65 .532 --

Arkansas (SEA) 71-68 .511 3

NW Arkansas (KC) 70-70 .500 41/2

Springfield (STL) 60-79 .432 14

SOUTH DIVISION

W-L PCT. GB

Corpus Christi (HOU) 82-56 .594 --

San Antonio (SD) 71-67 .514 11

Midland (OAK) 68-71 .489 141/2

Frisco (TEX) 60-80 .429 13

DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tulsa def. Arkansas 3-2

San Antonio def. Corpus Christi 3-2

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Tulsa def. San Antonio 3-0

TODAY'S GAMES All times Central

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

