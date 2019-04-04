School voucher plan using income tax funds dies in Arkansas Senate committee

Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning, is shown in this file photo. - Photo by AP / DANNY JOHNSTON

The House Education Committee on Thursday defeated a proposal to use $3 million in state income tax funds to send about 400 children to private schools.

After more than 90 minutes of debate and discussion, the committee voted 7-11 against Senate Bill 539 by Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning. The legislation would create a dollar-for-dollar corporate or individual income tax credit program that would be capped at $3 million annually.

The funds contributed to the program would be directed to students from low-income families, foster children, military families and students with disabilities.

Proponents argued that the bill would extend educational options to students who can’t usually afford it. Opponents said the program lacked the proper accountability measures.

The House sponsor Rep. Ken Bragg, R-Sheridan, said the bill would not be brought back up again this session.