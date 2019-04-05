Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Traffic Weather Latest stories Listen Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

3-day abortion wait clears Arkansas House, 29-5

Today at 4:30 a.m. 3comments

Pregnant women must wait 72 hours and be given descriptive information before a doctor can perform an abortion under a bill passed Thursday in the Arkansas House.

Senate Bill 278 by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, increased the "reflection period" from 48 hours and requires clinics to report abortions that result in live births. It quickly sailed through the Senate with a 29-5 vote.

The bill, which passed the House on Tuesday by 75-13 -- now heads to the governor's desk.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

SB278 requires doctors to provide pregnant women with a description of the procedure, medical risks, available medical assistance and their child-support rights and to give that information 72 hours before performing an abortion, except in case of a medical emergency.

SB278 also requires that patients be offered 24-hour telephone consultation availability with a registered nurse or doctor. The bill also mandates that an abortion facility have a written procedure for emergency transfer of a patient to an acute care facility.

-- Jeannie Roberts

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • WGT
    April 5, 2019 at 7:09 a.m.

    How can we as a good, caring people allow a religiously zealous, emotional, politician override a scientifically trained physician to decide what a woman does with her body?
  • LRCrookAtty
    April 5, 2019 at 7:15 a.m.

    WGT..."...what a woman does with her body?"
    *
    We don't! It is after she made that decision that we override her decision. It is when another life is involved. If we care about human life, then murder is murder, always. Not just when it is convenient for the "mother." It is homicide, if you attack a pregnant woman and the child dies, but not her. How do you think this is murder, but the "mother," and I use that term loosely, decides to kill that child.
  • 3WorldState1
    April 5, 2019 at 7:59 a.m.

    I guess now when A person buys a gun they should be mandated to discuss with their doctor the dangers of having one?

    I read Crook always crying about the 300k+ innocent Iraq men women and children our country murdered? What about all the people that die that can’t afford healthcare? Or from pulution? Oh wait...it’s only for abortion.
    Gov forcing families to have disabled children and living in poverty is the antithesis to what America is.
    Hypocrisy at it worse.
    GOP=big gov.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT