Real Deal hosting top young players

There are some slight alterations to this year's Real Deal in the Rock, but one thing that has not changed is the amount of basketball talent coming to central Arkansas.

The 15th annual tournament continues to draw some of the nation's top young stars while homegrown players also are allowed to showcase their abilities.

Tonight’s games 17U division P.A.R.K. Court 1 Woodz Elite vs. Team Carroll, 9:15 p.m. P.A.R.K. Court 2 Hoop City Silver vs. Woodz (Bowser), 6:25 p.m. Team Harden Texas vs. Colorado Hawks, 7:30 p.m. Urban DFW Elite vs. MSBA, 8:35 p.m. Team Harden AZ vs. Rashard Lewis Academy, 9:40 p.m. P.A.R.K. Court 3 Arkansas Tri-County Rockets vs. Bluff City Gold, 6:25 p.m. Arkansas Lockdown vs. Rashard Lewis Academy B, 8:35 p.m. McClellan High School Carroll GoL1ve vs. Irvin Select, 7:30 p.m. Team Connect vs. A.J. Bouye, 8:35 p.m. Arkadelphia Bulldogs vs. Midstate Elite, 9:40 p.m. 16U P.A.R.K. Court 1 Joe Johnson Hawks vs. Woodz Elite, 8:10 p.m. P.A.R.K. Court 3 Colorado Hawks vs. Team Harden TX, 9:40 p.m. Hall High School Arkansas Renegades vs. Hoop City, 6:25 p.m. Rashard Lewis Academy vs. Team Harden AZ, 7:30 p.m. MSBA vs. EAB Tennessee, 8:35 p.m. AP Elite vs. Urban DFW Elite, 9:40 p.m. McClellan Court 4 Team Carroll Premier vs. LRPARC, 6:25 p.m. McClellan Court 5 Texas Royalty vs. HD Elite, 6:25 p.m.

The majority of the top action will be played on the three courts at P.A.R.K. on Geyer Springs Road in Little Rock.

"We've got two of the better players on our 16-year-old roster than we've had in a while," said Bill Ingram, tournament founder and coach of the Joe Johnson Hawks. "Both of those players have a chance of being in the Top 30 in the nation."

Ingram was talking about 6-6 guard Jalen Ricks of Sylvan Hills and 6-5 guard Terran Williams of Barton. Ricks averaged a team-high 16.4 points and 5.7 rebounds a game for Sylvan Hills as a sophomore.

The Hawks will play Woodz Elite at 8:10 tonight in one of the Real Deal's feature games.

One of the biggest changes to the Real Deal weekend is that the Mike Conley All-Star games will be played on Court 1 at P.A.R.K. tonight. The games feature the top seniors from Arkansas playing some of the best seniors from Memphis and western Tennessee.

In previous years, the all-star games were played on a Thursday. Tonight's all-star girls game is scheduled for a 6 o'clock tip, while the boys game is scheduled for a 7:05 start.

Ingram said the nation's next great player is 6-10 Baye Fall, a 15-year-old who plays for the Colorado Hawks 16-under team.

"People need to see him," Ingram said. "I don't want to put any pressure on him, but he is a player to keep an eye on."

Fall and his teammates will have a 9:40 tip tonight against Team Harden of Texas on Court 3.

Another player Ingram said would be worth watching is Trinity Bell, a 6-8 power forward from Albertville, Ala. Bell plays for Team Carroll 16-under.

Team Carroll also has one of the most talented players on its 17-under roster in 6-11 Jo Smith.

Chris Moore, a 6-6 power forward from West Memphis, is on Woodz Elite 17-under roster. Moore has received interest from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Iowa State, Memphis and SMU. Moore led the Blue Devils to a 25-6 record and to an appearance to Class 5A state semifinals.

One special attraction the Real Deal has added for Saturday night is a three-point shootout featuring Gov. Asa Hutchinson and media personalities Steve Sullivan and Wess Moore.

Championship games for the 17-under and 16-under divisions will be played Sunday afternoon on Court 1.

Photo by Democrat-Gazette file photo

Bill Ingram, founder and director of the Real Deal in the Rock basketball tournament.

Sports on 04/05/2019