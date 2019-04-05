State talent on display at Real Deal

The basketball tournament that brought Duke superstar freshman Zion Williamson to Little Rock, Real Deal in the Rock, will start today in central Arkansas and wrap up Sunday.

In addition to Williamson, other Real Deal alumni include Golden State forward Kevin Durant, Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose and New Orleans Pelican center Jahlil Okafor.

"We think a lot of stars are going to come out of this like in the past," said Bill Ingram, the tournament's organizer and coach of the Joe Johnson Hawks. "Some of the kids are already on the verge of being stars."

The event will be heavy on in-state talent that has the attention of numerous Power Five schools. The three-day tournament will be based out of the P.A.R.K. complex on Geyer Springs Road.

One of the showcase games will pair the 16-under Joe Johnson Hawks against Woodz Elite at 8:10 tonight on Court 1 at P.A.R.K. The Hawks feature Sylvan Hills shooting guard Jalen Ricks, 6-6; Athens Prep of Tennessee point guard Madison Peaster, 6-2; Barton small forward Terran Williams, 6-5; and Bryant point guard Camren Hunter, 6-2.

"We feel like all four of those guys are Power Five players," Ingram said.

Woodz Elite will counter with promising Jacksonville forwards Jordan Maxwell, 6-5, and Ryan Maxwell, 6-6; Fayetteville guard Alonzo Releford, 6-1, Fayetteville center Tamaury Releford, 6-6; and Alexandria, La., center Jourdain Dishmond, 6-8.

Another showcase game will pit 17-under Woodz Elite against Team Carroll of Alabama at 9:15, also on Court 1.

"Both teams are considered top five teams in the country," Ingram said.

Three Power Five prospects, Fort Smith Northside center Jaylin Williams, 6-10, 215 pounds; West Memphis forward Chris Moore, 6-6, 220; and Jacksonville point guard Davonte Davis, 6-4, 170, will lead Woodz Elite. All three have numerous scholarship offers, while Davis is committed to Oklahoma State.

Woodz Elite guard Caleb London, 6-3, 180, of Conway has scholarship offers from SMU, Southern Miss, Arkansas State University, Abilene Christian and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

"Team Carroll [has] two studs in Jo Smith, a big kid that's 6-11 along with Trinity Bell, who is a 6-8 kid and like a top 50 kid," Ingram said.

Magnolia freshman guard Derrian Ford will headline the talented Little Rock based 2022 Team South squad that tips off at 6:25 tonight at J.A. Fair. Ford, 6-3, led the Panthers to the Class 4A state championship. He has offers from Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Baylor.

The Colorado Hawks, a sister team of the Arkansas-based Hawks will have 6-10 big man Baye Fall on display. Fall caught the attention of many at the Pangos Junior All-American Camp in March.

He lives in Denver after moving to the United States from Senegal about a year ago. Ingram believes Fall will be a household name in a few years.

"He's grown 6 inches over the last year," Ingram said. "He's a 15-year old that's playing up on the 16 and 17 teams. He's the real deal. He's the guy that's going to take off like DeMarcus Cousins did when he came to Real Deal. The basketball world knew about him, but a lot of the regular fans didn't. I think this kid is a potential top five pick. He's big-time."

The Mike Conley All-Star Classic, which showcases top seniors from Arkansas and Tennessee will tip off at 7 tonight. Kansas signee Isaac McBride, Auburn signee Allen Flanigan, Abilene Christian signee Airion Simmons will headline the Arkansas team.

Safety Darius Snow, along with four others, will officially visit the University of Arkansas this weekend.

Snow, 6-2, 215, of Carrolton (Texas) Hebron High School has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, Texas, Michigan State and others. His father, Eric, played point guard for Michigan State before playing in the NBA from 1995 to 2008.

"I'm excited about it, that'll be my first time up there," Snow said of Arkansas "So I'm looking forward to getting a feel of what it's like."

He's being recruited by cornerbacks coach Mark Smith, but speaks highly of the remainder of the staff.

"All of them are great people," Snow said.

Running back Kelvontay Dixon, 6-0, 173, of Carthage Texas, Arkansas cornerback commitment Jamie Vance, 5-11, 170, of New Orleans Edna Karr, along with safety Jerrin Thompson, 6-0, 172, and receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, 6-2, 185, of Lufkin, Texas, also will visit.

