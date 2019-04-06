Man found dead after PB shooting

PINE BLUFF -- A shooting in Pine Bluff on Friday evening left one person dead, police said.

Detric Releford, 22, of Pine Bluff was found with an apparent gunshot wound by officers responding to a call reporting gunshots. He was found at about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of West 26th Avenue and South Orange Street.

Police said no other information was available for release Friday night, adding that the investigation is in the early stages.

It is Pine Bluff's 10th homicide of 2019.

In the first three months of the year, the city had nine homicides -- six more than during the same period last year.

Metro on 04/06/2019