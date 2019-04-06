Rick Lee Oaklawn picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Bolita Boyz in the eighth

BEST BET Headland in the seventh

LONG SHOT Que Sera Sera in the fifth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1 percent)

MEET 118-376 (31.4 percent)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $16,000

**SHE'S A LUCKY ONE was forced to rally from far back after early trouble in her local debut. She is dropping in price and is the one to fear inside the final furlong. AGOSTA tracked the leaders before quickly drawing off to defeat non-winners-of-two rivals, and winning trainer Scott Young is overdue to find the winner's circle. SAUCY AT MIDNIGHT is also moving up a condition on the heels of a 4-length victory, and she keeps regular rider David Cohen.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 She's a Lucky One;Birzer;Anderson;4-1

2 Agosta;Eramia;Young;7-2

4 Saucy At Midnight;Cohen;Robertson;3-1

3 Torri's On My Mind;Elliott;Hall;5-2

7 Can'ttouchmenow;Baze;Silva;8-1

6 Heidi's Wish;Loveberry;Robertson;8-1

5 Niece Jackie Davis;Padron-Barcenas;Haran;20-1

2 Purse $26,000, 5½ furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

**FLAMIN ICON finished third best of 12 in an improved race March 22, and winning veteran Richard Eramia stays aboard. I'M SO TINK is an unraced filly with a few encouraging workouts. She hails from a winning barn and drew into a soft field of maiden claimers. DIXIE FOREST possesses good early speed, and she likely needed her last race and may lead past every pole.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Flamin Icon;Eramia;Pish;2-1

7 I'm So Tink;Elliott;Hartman;3-1

8 Dixie Forest;Rocco;Martin;4-1

6 Residual Sugar;Johnson;McBride;8-1

3 Run Ballerina;Morales;Gorder;12-1

1a Miss Emerson;FDe La Cruz;Martin;15-1

2 Banker Nita;Richard;Stuart;12-1

5 Mama of My Dreams;Padron-Barcenas;Martin;10-1

1 Aireonblush;WDe La Cruz;Martin;15-1

9 Nanabanana;Fletcher;Derryberry;20-1

3 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

***CHIP VAN WINKLE has finished in-the-money in consecutive $10,000 claiming races. He was claimed by trainer Norman McKnight, who wins with his next-out claims at a high percentage. NEIL'S DIAMOND overcame trouble defeating $6,250 rivals, and he is half of a betting entry with the top selection. BAJAN CASH rallied to second in a field of $16,000 claimers, and he figures closer to the pace in a field with little early speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1a Chip Van Winkle;Cohen;McKnight;5-2

1 Neil's Diamond;Mojica;McKnight;5-2

7 Bajan Cash;Birzer;Barkley;4-1

5 Davka;Bridgmohan;Mason;7-2

3 Drc All Inclusive;Vazquez;Villafranco;5-1

4 Greeleys Spirit;Loveberry;Sharp;6-1

2 Silver Spun;Roman;Goodsell;12-1

8 After Hours;McMahon;Compton;10-1

6 Coleman Rocky;Riquelme;Garcia;12-1

4 Purse $27,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

**INVASOR GOLD lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a clear runner-up finish. He is switching to the leading rider and should prove tough to catch. STACCATO has earned competitive Beyer figures while competing at a higher class level, and he recorded a swift recent work. GLOBUS is dropping out of maiden allowance company for the first time. He has been gelded and has a solid chance to improve and win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Invasor Gold;Santana;Cox;2-1

8 Staccato;Baze;Lukas;4-1

7 Globus;Rocco;Morse;5-1

3 King Dilly;Quinonez;Pish;6-1

6 Fake Solution;Wethey;Westermann;9-2

1 Couch Trainer;Hill;Milligan;8-1

5 Sovol;McMahon;Cangemi;20-1

2 Johnny Chadda;Padron-Barcenas;Haran;15-1

9 Flat Creek;Elliott;Holthus;20-1

5 Purse $46,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, claiming $40,000

**QUE SERA SERA broke her maiden in wire-to-wire fashion two races back at Churchill, and she is dropping to a proper level after setting the pace and fading against much better. MISS PERFECTA finished second in a restricted stake last month at Houston, and she appears near the good form she showed last season. MAGGIE PIE has put two good races together while competing at Houston, and leading trainer Steve Asmussen has done well with his Texas shippers.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Que Sera Sera;Vazquez;Sharp;9-2

3 Miss Perfecta;Elliott;Morse;7-2

4 Maggie Pie;Baze;Asmussen;8-1

5 Midnight Karma;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

7 Ragatagtag;Bridgmohan;Mason;5-1

2 Marvella;Hill;Ortiz;6-1

6 Miz Nightcap;Mojica;Holthus;8-1

8 Wosie;Cohen;Sharp;10-1

6 Purse $92,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

***AWE EMMA has been an impressive front-running winner in both races at the meeting, and she is likely to win again if able to relax through fractions that may be a bit quicker than she is used to. SUMMER'S INDY has hit the board in all three of her races at this condition, and she is being ridden by the leading rider for the first time. DANCING BELLE easily cleared her first allowance condition when making her local debut. She has continued to work well and the pace should flatter her late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Awe Emma;Eramia;Asmussen;6-5

7 Summer's Indy;Santana;Broberg;5-2

1 Dancing Belle;Elliott;Desormeaux;7-2

3 First Alternate;Vazquez;Von Hemel;12-1

4 Moonlight Train;Baze;Cristel;12-1

8 Awesome Gal;Morales;Lauer;20-1

2 Keep Your Distance;Cohen;Holthus;15-1

6 Mostly Awesome;Rocco;Martin;20-1

7 Purse $91,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

***HEADLAND is quickly going through her conditions as she is riding a three-race winning streak, and the steadily improving filly had a sharp recent work and receives a positive rider change. ULTIMATE MO was a decisive maiden winner just two races back, and she is cutting back to a sprint after being forwardly placed and tiring in the Grade III Honeybee. LADY OF LUXURY earned a competitive Beyer figure while defeating an off-the-turf maiden field at Fair Grounds. She has always trained like she would excel on the main track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Headland;Baze;Hobby;3-1

3 Ultimate Mo;Elliott;Lukas;5-2

7 Lady of Luxury;Harr;Jones;5-1

8 Archata;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

2 Savvy Ally;Cohen;Robertson;9-2

5 Kiffle;WDe La Cruz;Cruz;121

6 Full of Grace;Loveberry;Robertson;10-1

4 Nine Martinis;Eramia;Lauer;15-1

8 Purse $45,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

****BOLITA BOYZ was a decisive winner of a fast second-level allowance race, and he is spotted to repeat in a lesser starter allowance. ALWAYS A SUSPECT finished second at an entry-level allowance condition, and he was claimed by leading trainer Steve Asmussen. The gelding earned big Beyer figures last summer at Saratoga. D' RAPPER has crossed the wire first in four of his last six races, and high-percentage connections have him spotted to contend.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Bolita Boyz;Cohen;Diodoro;2-1

6 Always a Suspect;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

3 D' Rapper;Vazquez;Villafranco;6-1

8 Nuclear Option;Bridgmohan;Mason;4-1

7 Sevier;WDe La Cruz;Contreras;9-2

5 No Funny Biz;Morales;Hawley;6-1

1a Hitters Park;Mojica;Diodoro;2-1

2 Reflector;McMahon;Broberg;8-1

4 Midnight Blue Note;Thompson;Mason;12-1

9 The Carousel. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

***MIA MISCHIEF is a graded stake-winning sprinter who has won two of three races at Oaklawn, including an allowance tune-up March 3. SHANGHAI TARIFF is an exceptionally quick filly who can steal the race with the scratch of Amy's Challenge. SALT BAE is shipping from Fair Grounds riding a two-race winning streak, and she finished second behind the top selection in the 2018 Purple Martin at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Mia Mischief;Santana;Asmussen;3-2

4 Shanghai Tariff;FDe La Cruz;DiVito;5-1

2 Salt Bae;Cohen;Flint;8-1

6 Ours to Run;Thompson;Jones;10-1

1 World Riot;Vazquez;McKnight;15-1

10 Purse $92,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

***ADIOS MUCHACHO finished second in a fast race at this condition March 17. He was a four-time winner in 2018 and appears to be sitting on another win. COWBOY CREED hit the wire full of run when third behind the top selection, and the one-run closer is ridden by regular rider Channing Hill. GLORY STARS is dropping in class after a solid fourth-place finish, and he may have needed the race after a three-month vacation.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Adios Muchacho;Vazquez;McKnight;2-1

5 Cowboy Creed;Hill;Litfin;6-1

6 Glory Stars;Cohen;Diodoro;7-2

9 Strolling;Santana;Barkley;7-2

2 Fort Fortitude;Elliott;Hartman;8-1

4 Hold Me Black;Bridgmohan;Richard;12-1

1 Best of Greeley;Borel;Thomas;12-1

8 Powerful Ally;Baze;Moquett;15-1

7 Barry Lee;Rocco;Morse;20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The second race starts a double, and I'm So Tink and Flamin Icon are the most likely winners. In the third race, singling the entry of Neil's Diamond and Chip Van Winkle provides a good chance to win at a small price. The seventh race begins a 50-cent Pick-4, and one to three fillies will adequately cover the race. The eighth race has a single in Bolita Boyz, and the ninth race is a two-filly race assuming Amy's Challenge doesn't head to Kentucky. The 10th has a logical contender in Adios Muchacho, but others are capable if they bring their best.

