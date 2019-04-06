Stars could make noise in playoffs

The perception in the NHL is that just reaching the playoffs is half the battle, that unlike the NBA, anyone can hoist the Stanley Cup as long as they are signed up for the ride.

And the perception is ... mostly true?

This is of utmost importance to Dallas Stars fans since their team has struggled so mightily this past decade to avoid the NHL lottery. This year's team is different. The Stars clinched their third playoff berth in 10 seasons on Tuesday against Philadelphia, did so with an uncharacteristic outburst of pucks in the net and, despite their wild-card status, stand a reasonable chance of upsetting Winnipeg and making something of a journey of this postseason excursion.

The recent past is on Dallas' side, as we shall indicate, but the No. 1 reason to like the Stars' chances of making noise has nothing to do with the game's history. With the likelihood that only one team in the West will score more than 100 points (five is the norm over the last 10 full seasons), Calgary does not scare opponents the way Detroit did a decade ago or Chicago was doing five years ago -- great skating, scoring teams that would simply take the game away from you at some point.

And with no disrespect to the Flames, it's hard to be too frightened of a team still relying on a goalie drafted by the Stars when Bob Gainey was GM and Ken Hitchcock was coaching the first time around (Mike Smith).

If we have thought the Western Conference to be wide open before, it is exactly that this season. The Stars played well against the West's best all year. Energized by the return of trade-deadline acquisition Mats Zuccarello, this club stands poised to do battle with the Jets and whoever might come next.

But are they good enough?

The 21st century says maybe.

Edmonton in '06 was the first No. 8 seed ever to reach the finals (losing to Carolina). In 2012, Los Angeles became the first No. 8 seed to win it all. And just two years ago, Nashville was the West's second wild card (equivalent of No. 8 seed). The Predators lost the finals to Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

As the first wild card, Dallas is more like a 7-seed, but not having home-ice advantage is not an inordinate handicap.

No matter how the fuzzy Eastern Conference picture plays out, the Stars are going to be the lowest-scoring team in the playoffs. They rank 28th among the league's 30 teams. They won't need to score six like they did Tuesday, but three's a nice number that has been difficult for this team to consistently achieve.

Really what the Stars need to do if they want to be champs is to become kings. Or at least King-like, I should say.

In the past 10 years, of the 20 clubs to reach the Stanley Cup finals, the Kings were the only ones to rank outside the top 20 in scoring. They did it twice, and they hoisted the Cup twice, after finishing 29th in scoring in 2012 and 26th in 2014.

More recently, in the last three years, all six finalists ranked in the top 12 in scoring. The Cup winners ranked anywhere from first to ninth. Being able to score goals beyond the top line has always been paramount on the road to the Stanley Cup. Mike Keane's two goals in Game 7 against Colorado to get Dallas to its first finals (did I write something about this in '99?) come to mind.

But what the Kings were great at in those two runs to the Cup -- preventing goals -- is the same place where Dallas shines, and that has been true whether the injured Ben Bishop (expected to return this weekend) or backup Anton Khudobin is in the crease.

Dallas has a proven method and the wide-open conference it needs to make this more than a one-and-done against Winnipeg.

