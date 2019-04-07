Five students with Arkansas ties have been named as Truman Scholar finalists. They are Madison Clendening of North Little Rock, Hendrix College; Jacob Holland of Cabot, University of Central Arkansas; Samia Ismail of Fort Smith, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; Robert Norwood of Siloam Springs, United States Military Academy; and Kathryn Williams of Vilonia, Arkansas State University.

Marquisa Wince has been awarded the B.A. Rudolph Scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service. The B.A. Rudolph Foundation awards this $12,000 scholarship annually to a woman who is a rising second-year student at the school and who best embodies the mission and values of the foundation. The B.A. Rudolph Foundation established the scholarship in 2015 in honor of the woman the organization is named after, B.A. Rudolph, a 1978 graduate of the University of Arkansas and a member of Bill Clinton's gubernatorial and presidential staffs. Wince is pursuing a juris doctor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock W.H. Bowen School of Law in addition to her Clinton School master's degree.

The Southern Arkansas University Hallman Scholarship has been awarded to two incoming freshmen this fall in the College of Science and Engineering: Macee Lyons of Bradley and Mikayla Peterson of Magnolia.

Daevion Jones, a senior at Malvern High School in Malvern, won the 2019 Poetry Out Loud state competition. He will represent Arkansas at the national competition in Washington, D.C., from April 30-May 1 at the Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements. Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

Please follow these guidelines.

Achiever(s):

1) Must be an Arkansan or have graduated from a school in Arkansas.

2) Received an award, scholarship, medal or promotion.

Pageants, deans' lists, graduations or military enlistments are not accepted.

No photographs please.

To submit an item, email news@arkansasonline.com with the words "Arkansas Achievers" in the subject line.

