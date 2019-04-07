Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park Picks and Analysis

LEE'S LOCK Pitch Count in the fifth

BEST BET Jerrid in the sixth

LONG SHOT Lady Diamondback in the fourth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 3-10 (30 percent)

MEET 121-386 (31.4 percent)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

***CURIOUSNCURIOUSER was a fast-closing third at this claiming price in her return from a four-month freshening, and a better break from the gate should make her difficult to beat. MISTY JOURNEY crossed the wire just in front of the top selection after showing early speed, and she put good races together when good last season at Prairie Meadows. EURODEVILWOMAN tired badly when overmatched in her second start of the season, but she finished a close second in her previous race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1a Curiousncuriouser;Cohen;Diodoro;8-5

6 Misty Journey;Eramia;Martin;9-2

1 Eurodevilwoman;Cohen;Broberg;8-5

5 Dale's Lil Sis;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

3 Sweet Rhapsody;Lara;Gorder;5-1

2 Anita Marie;FDe La Cruz;Puhl;8-1

4 Liam's World;Court;Dixon;6-1

7 Social Icon;Padron-Barcenas;Haran;15-1

2 Purse $24,500, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

**UNFAILING made a gradual gain when finishing sixth over a wet track in his local debut, and the lightly raced gelding is dropping in class and may be going best in the stretch. MUMFORD raced close to the lead in a pair of competitive races against similar at Fair Grounds. A. P. ROYAL has done his best running when paired with today's rider Channing Hill, and he is capable on a sprint-to-route angle.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Unfailing;Quinonez;Von Hemel;7-2

5 Mumford;Sanjur;Moquett;5-2

7 A.P. Royal;Hill;Barkley;10-1

3 Run This Town;Santana;Cox;5-1

4 Sergeant McNerney;Johnson;Hartlage;5-1

8 Conspicuous Box;Eramia;Von Hemel;6-1

6 Gordie;Loveberry;Lauer;8-1

2 I Got the Brahms;FDe La Cruz;Compton;15-1

1 Bet It All to Win;Canchari;Zito;20-1

10 Willyoustandforme;Roman;Chleborad;30-1

3 Purse $27,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $16,000

**DREAMER'S POINT finished with energy in a second-place showing at this level, and he was claimed by top connections. He recorded a sharp recent work. DAHIK has shown route speed in three competitive races at the meeting, and the class dropper has proven wet-track ability. LOOKIN AT BLESSING has rallied in consecutive third-place finishes. He was claimed out of his last and makes a strong entry with the top selection.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1a Dreamer's Point;Cohen;Diodoro;2-1

5 Dahik;McMahon;Milligan;7-2

1 Lookin At Blessing;Cohen;Diodoro;2-1

6 Tashkent;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

4 Derecho Warrior;Wethey;Cannon;5-1

3 Rickhouse;Johnson;Hartlage;8-1

9 Spire;Court;Lukas;10-1

7 Wristlet;Eramia;Balderas;10-1

2 Paynt Your Eggs;Morales;Van Berg;15-1

8 Silver G T O;Sanjur;Contreras;20-1

4 Purse $37,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $30,000

*LADY DIAMONDBACK followed a clear career debut victory with a front-running second-place allowance finish at Delta. She recorded a bullet work Friday at Louisiana Downs and deserves a chance in a contentious field. JULIET'S MUSIC was beaten only a head on a muddy track in her first start at the meeting, and the winner came back to repeat. This filly is a logical front-running danger. ETTALUSIVE has earned competitive Beyer figures while competing in tougher starter allowance races, and she is switching to leading rider Ricardo Santana.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Lady Diamondback;Eramia;Burress;12-1

4 Juliet's Music;Canchari;Martin;7-2

5 Ettalusive;Santana;Matthews;3-1

9 Sheza Handfull;Baze;Morse;6-1

7 Caliente Candy;Quinonez;Pish;5-1

6 American Glory;Court;Compton;8-1

8 Bronze Charm;Elliott;Forster;5-1

3 Hawt Mess;FDe La Cruz;Puhl;10-1

2 Tiz LittleBull;Loveberry;Rengstorf;15-1

5 Purse $50,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $50,000

****PITCH COUNT has a win and a narrow defeat in two races against better at the meeting, and he has won two of three races on a wet track. MIGHTY MANFRED was one-paced as the second betting favorite in his local debut, which followed three sharp races at Fair Grounds. He is dropping in class and is likely to rebound with a race over the track. MERCER ISLAND was a clear entry-level allowance winner on a muddy surface just two races back, and he is coupled in the wagering with the top selection.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1a Pitch Count;Cohen;Diodoro;2-1

2 Mighty Manfred;Canchari;Robertson;9-5

1 Mercer Island;Cohen;Diodoro;2-1

6 Tapsolute;Loveberry;Robertson;6-1

3 Stormy Pacific;FDe La Cruz;Ortiz;6-1

5 Exemplar;Elliott;Vance;10-1

7 Futile;Rocco;Mullins;10-1

4 Strong Yen;Baze;Moquett;12-1

8 Hold On Angel;Padron-Barcenas;Haran;20-1

6 Purse $28,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

***JERRID splashed his way to a 4-length victory against $8,000 rivals. He was claimed by a top trainer and has the class to move up and repeat. POINT HOPE had a modest two-race winning streak snapped when rallying to third at a higher level, and he is racing for leading trainer Steve Asmussen for the first time. RANSACK defeated $10,000 claimers in wire-to-wire fashion, and horses claimed by Norman McKnight win their next race at a high percentage.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Jerrid;Elliott;Cox;6-1

6 Point Hope;Baze;Asmussen;6-1

1a Ransack;Cohen;McKnight;5-2

2x Cool Catomine;Bridgmohan;Mason;7-2

1 Frost Or Frippery;Mojica;Diodoro;5-2

7 Crooked as Can Be;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

2 Candy My Boy;Bridgmohan;Mason;7-2

8 Shakedown;Lara;Holthus;12-1

3 Curmit;Eramia;Pish;12-1

5 Bango Box;Borel;Borel;12-1

4 Keen Gizmo;Riquelme;Garcia;20-1

7 Purse $37,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

**HONEST N LUCKY raced evenly in her career debut sprinting, but she is bred to improve around two turns. She is taking a significant drop for winning connections. SOONER SCHOONER finished second in a similar field at Fair Grounds, and new and winning trainer Brad Cox is adding blinkers to her equipment. A.P. PRINCESS set the pace and held on well in a second-place finish March 21, and the improving filly has wet-track experience.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Honest N Lucky;Loveberry;Robertson;8-1

7 Sooner Schooner;Santana;Cox;3-1

3 A.P. Princess;Court;Fires;7-2

10 Sky Freak;Bridgmohan;Mason;9-2

2 Fiftieth;Lara;Holthus;6-1

1 Flashy Biz;Rocco;Hobby;6-1

4 Listen Up;Elliott;Forster;12-1

8 Barbess;Eramia;Pish;15-1

6 She's a Fine Dime;Thompson;Foster;10-1

5 Loyal;Hill;Zito;30-1

8 Purse $93,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**MALIBU MAX has shown versatility in two runner-up finishes at the meeting, and he drew a favorable post. His best race was a wet-track victory last April at Oaklawn. EXCLAMATION POINT was a determined winner at a similar condition last time out at Fair Grounds. The lightly raced colt has won four of his five races, including both of his races last winter at Oaklawn. PHAT MAN was a two-time stake-placed finisher in New Orleans, and he owns competitive Beyer figures and excels on a wet track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Malibu Max;Loveberry;Robertson;9-2

3 Exclamation Point;Elliott;Cox;3-1

8 Phat Man;Baze;Sharp;4-1

6 Petrov;Cohen;Moquett;7-2

4 Secret House;McMahon;Milligan;12-1

7 Shotgun Kowboy;Eramia;Trout;5-1

1 Rocky Tough;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

1a Summer Revolution;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

5 Lone Rock;Bridgmohan;Van Meter;15-1

9 Purse $24,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

***C J'S FLAIR finished fifth at a much higher class level sprinting, and the consistent two-turn runner appears perfectly spotted today. EDISTO ISLAND set the pace before finishing third in her 2019 debut, and she may go the distance with a race under her belt. DAWNMINO is dropping in class after a troubled fifth-place finish, and she is an intriguing upsetter stretching out.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 C J's Flair;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

8 Edisto Island;Riquelme;Garcia;6-1

2 Dawnmino;FDe La Cruz;Puhl;10-1

5 Grats Road;Elliott;Vance;5-1

4 Miz Oklahoma Blues;Santana;Villafranco;7-2

1 Ally Song;McMahon;Broberg;9-2

3 Perfect Paradise;Baze;Johnson;12-1

7 Abby in Pink;Harr;Cates;15-1

9 Triple Kapalua;Court;Hiles;20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The first race starts a 50-cent Pick-4, and three or four horses may need to be used. The second race may be a two-horse race, and the third has at least four contenders. I like a long shot in the fourth, which means I believe the race is very contentious. I believe Jerrid is a good horse to key in sixth-race exactas, and I'll put him over three horses.

