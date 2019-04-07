State Division I baseball roundups

SUN BELT

UALR 9, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 7

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (13-18, 7-4 Sun Belt Conference) got out to another early lead Saturday, but had to hold on to claim a series victory over Texas-Arlington (19-13, 7-4) at Clay Gould Ballpark in Arlington, Texas.

The victory, UALR's sixth consecutive, pulled the Trojans into a second-place tie with the Mavericks in the West Division standings. The Trojans will try for their second consecutive conference series sweep at 1 p.m. today.

UALR took a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Riley Pittman walked with the bases loaded for the Trojans' first run. Ryan Benavidez scored when Troy Alexander reached on a fielder's choice, then Nick Perez added a two-run single and Chase Coker had an RBI single.

Alexander added an RBI single in the second inning to put UALR ahead 6-1, but Texas-Arlington would cut further into the lead with a three-run third inning.

The Trojans padded their lead in the sixth inning, getting a sacrifice fly from Ramon Padilla and a bases-loaded walk to Coker that scored Alexander for an 8-4 lead. The Mavericks made things interesting in the bottom of the inning, getting a sacrifice fly from Anthony Dominguez and RBI singles from Will Olson and Andrew Miller to cut the lead to 8-7. Riley Pittman's RBI double in the seventh inning scored Garrett Scott to set the final score.

Benavidez was 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored, while Padilla was 2 for 5 with 1 RBI for the Trojans. Reliever Donavin Buck (3-3) got the victory after allowing 2 earned runs on 1 hit with 2 walks, 5 strikeouts and a wild pitch in 3⅓ innings.

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 14-6, ARKANSAS STATE 5-1

Louisiana-Lafayette (17-17, 6-6) scored 10 runs over four innings in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, then scored six unanswered runs in the second game to sweep a weekend series from Arkansas State University (20-13, 8-4) at "Tigue" Moore Field in Lafayette, La.

The Red Wolves briefly held a lead after scoring the first run of the second game in the fourth inning on a Sky-Lar Culver RBI double down the left-field line. The Ragin' Cajuns tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a Daniel Lahare RBI single, then took control of the game with a four-run fifth inning.

Culver provided most of ASU's offense in the first game, hitting a grand slam in the eighth inning to trail 10-4, but Louisiana-Lafayette got the runs back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single, a sacrifice fly, a balk and a wild pitch.

Arkansas State managed eight hits in the first game and four in the second game. Will Zimmerman led the Red Wolves in the first game by going 3 for 5 with 1 run scored, while Culver was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI in the second game. Chandler Coates (3-3) took the loss in the first game after allowing 6 runs -- 4 earned -- on 8 hits over 5 innings. Nate Alberius (4-2) allowed 5 earned runs on 7 hits over 4⅔ innings to take the loss in the second game.

SOUTHLAND

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 5, McNEESE STATE 1

The University of Central Arkansas (15-17, 8-7 Southland Conference) got a strong pitching performance from starter Brad Verel and reliever Gavin Stone, then used a three-run fourth inning to pull away from McNeese State (16-16, 4-8) at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Verel (3-2) lasted 5 innings, allowing 4 hits to the 18 batters he faced, with 1 walk and 5 strikeouts in 5 innings of work. Stone earned his second save of the sesaon after allowing the Cowboys' lone run on a Shane Selman home run in the sixth inning, 1 of just 2 hits he allowed with 2 walks and 8 strikeouts in 4 innings. UCA's pitching staff allowed five runs in the series and had 23 strikeouts.

Catcher Nathaniel Sagdahl started the fourth inning with a one-out base hit, then moved to second on a ground out. Josh Ragan was intentionally walked, then Marco Navaro hit a two-run double off the wall in right-center field for a 4-0 lead. Beau Orlando followed with an RBI single to give UCA a 5-0 lead.

UCA took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning against McNeese State starter Cayne Ueckert (1-2). Ragan drew his first of three walks, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Orlando's RBI single. The Bears left the bases loaded in the third inning, but did take a 2-0 lead when Ragan scored as Orlando reached on a fielding error by Cowboys shortstop Reid Bourque.

Navarro went 2 for 5 with 2 RBI and a run scored, while Orlando was 2 for 5 with 3 RBI. Ragan scored three times without a base hit, and Sagdahl went 1 for 3 and scored a run.

SWAC

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 4, UAPB 3

Prairie View A&M (12-21, 7-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference) used a two-run rally in the top of the ninth inning to claim a series victory over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (6-24, 2-12) at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

The teams attempted to play a doubleheader, but rain caused the postponement of the second game in the bottom of the first inning. The game will resume at 1 p.m. today.

Daniel Lingua accounted for both runs in the ninth, hitting an RBI single that allowed Avery Williams to score and tie the game at 3-3. Lingua then scored the winning run on a wild pitch from UAPB reliever Peyton Burks.

The Panthers took a 2-0 lead after getting an RBI double in the fourth inning and an RBI single in the fifth inning from Alex Martinez. The Golden Lions responded to take the lead in the seventh inning. Ricardo Sanchez doubled off the wall in right field, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jarficur Parker and scored on Tywan Mackey's triple to cut the lead to 2-1. Mackey scored on Ryan Mallison's infield single to tie the game and pinch runner Davion White scored on an error to give UAPB a 3-2 lead.

Mallison was 2 for 3 to lead the Golden Lions, while Martinez was 2 for 5 with 2 RBI for the Panthers, who managed 6 hits and committed 3 errors. Right-hander Kyle Smith (4-2) pitched a complete game for Prairie View, allowing 6 hits with 6 walks and 5 strikeouts. Carlos Benoit (0-5) took the loss after allowing 3 earned runs on 3 hits with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts over 51/3 innings.

Sports on 04/07/2019