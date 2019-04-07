Travelers enjoy 3-0 start

Kyle Lewis' RBI single and Dom Thompson-Williams' sacrifice fly in the fifth inning put the Arkansas Travelers ahead to stay in an 8-5 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

After Jordan Cowan and Evan White singled, Lewis singled to left-center to drive in Cowan to tie the game 3-3. Thompson-Williams followed with the sacrifice fly to score White to make it 4-3.

The Travelers added two in the sixth when White's sacrifice fly scored Joseph Odom, and Lewis singled in Cowan. Tulsa closed to within 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth when Jared Walker scored on a wild pitch by Jorgan Cavanerio and Zach McKinstry singled in Josh Thole.

The Travelers put the game away in the ninth when Aaron Knapp's infield single scored Lewis, and Logan Taylor scored on a wild pitch by Adam McCreery to make it 8-5.

Cowan led the Travelers by going 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and scoring 3 runs. Lewis went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI.

Cavanerio (1-0) got the victory despite allowing 5 runs on 11 hits in 3⅓ innings in relief of starter Zac Grotz. Art Warren pitched a scoreless ninth to get his first save of the season.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS

AT TULSA DRILLERS

WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central

WHERE ONEOK Field, Tulsa

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

WEBSITE Travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Anthony Misiewicz (3-12, 5.24 ERA in 2018); Drillers: RHP Mitchell White (6-7, 4.53 ERA in 2018)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

MONDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY Tulsa, 6:10 p.m.

Sports on 04/07/2019