NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Crappie are biting well in the warming water.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said crappie fishing is good with minnows or jigs three to 10 feet deep. For black bass, try Alabama rigs, jerk baits, spinner baits and crank baits.

Walleye are biting jerk baits in shallow water on the south half of the lake. Try for striped bass around Point 5 with brood minnows or shad. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-50s.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said crappie fishing is good on the south end of the lake. Try minnows or jigs six to nine feet deep around brush. A good jig color is black and chartreuse.

Bobby Garland said soft plastic crappie lures are also working. Good colors are electric chicken, cajun chicken and monkey milk.

Striped bass are migrating to the north end of the lake, he said.

Beaver tailwater

Natalie Howe at Beaver Dam store said high, fast water creates tough conditions for trout fishing. Drift-fishing from a boat is best.

Try Power Bait or worms. Good lures include countdown Rapalas and small spoons. Nickel and gold or copper and gold are good spoon colors.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said black bass are biting all types of lures. Try jigs for crappie four feet deep around the public dock.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said crappie are biting well on minnows or jigs 10 feet deep or less. Try live minnows or Zoom Flukes for black bass. Go with cut bait for catfish.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with any soft-plastic lure. Try top-water lures and spinner baits.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows or jigs five feet deep. Use plastic worms or square-billed crank baits for black bass.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie at Lake Eucha near the dam with minnows or jigs five to 10 feet deep.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service reports good fishing for black bass. Use Ned rigs or crawdad-colored crank baits on the upper third of the lake. Try white and chartreuse spinner baits in the Kings River arms. Water temperature varies widely, from low 50s to 60 degrees.

Go with jig and pigs or spinner baits in the James River arm. Fish spinner baits around lay-down trees.

Sports on 04/09/2019