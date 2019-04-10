Police arrest second suspect in Pine Bluff shooting death

PINE BLUFF -- A second person has been arrested in a fatal shooting Friday, police said Tuesday.

Jaylon Lowe, 22, of Pine Bluff was arrested on charges of capital murder and robbery in the death of Detric Releford, 22, of Pine Bluff.

Lowe and Emaiahrea Johnson, 21, of Pine Bluff appeared Tuesday morning before Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney. Johnson also faces charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery in Releford's death.

Kearney ordered Lowe and Johnson held without bail, and set a return court date for May 10.

Lowe and Johnson were led into the courtroom Tuesday under heavy guard. Both were shackled with leg irons, and their wrists were secured by chains around the waist. Neither made eye contact with Releford's family members seated in the courtroom.

Officers were dispatched at 6:27 p.m. Friday to 2701 West 25th Ave. to investigate a report of a shooting, according to affidavits. Upon arrival, officers found Releford lying in the street at the intersection of West 26th Avenue and Orange Street suffering from gunshot wounds in his chest and the back of his head. Releford was pronounced dead at the scene.

A video of the shooting provided by a witness showed a white Lincoln Town Car with missing rim caps parked near the intersection of 26th Avenue and South Orange Street, the affidavit said. A man identified as Lowe was seen exiting the car, which drove west on 26th Avenue, and Releford was seen walking toward Lowe, who was standing in the intersection, according to the affidavit.

After talking to one another for several seconds, the affidavit said, Lowe fired four shots at Releford, who was hit at least once. The two men fought as Lowe tried to take a hip pack from Releford. The hip pack was found later and contained an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the affidavit.

Releford tried to get away from Lowe, who fired twice more, with Releford dropping to the ground after the first shot, the affidavit said.

Lowe waved his arm in the air as he ran north on South Orange Street, and the white Lincoln Town Car reappeared on the video, the affidavit said. The car stopped briefly in the intersection and then continued west on 26th Avenue, leaving Releford lying in the street.

A second witness saw Lowe fire two shots at Releford, according to the affidavit. The witness said Johnson pulled up in a white passenger car near her mother's home. Lowe got in the car, and the car pulled away.

The witness also identified Lowe as the shooter and Johnson as the "getaway driver" from a photo lineup, the affidavit said.

Police located Johnson at 1105 E. 26th Ave. about 3:20 a.m. Monday.

According to the affidavit, Johnson gave a statement in which she told police that Lowe was wearing a red hoodie at the time of the shooting, and she admitted to dropping him off before the shooting. She denied returning to the scene after the shooting, the affidavit said.

Lowe surrendered to detectives about 1:45 p.m. Monday. He denied being involved in the shooting, an affidavit said.

