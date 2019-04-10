Arkansas toddler dies after falling into septic tank, officials say

A south Arkansas toddler who fell into an open septic tank earlier this month died of his injuries days after being brought to a Little Rock hospital for treatment, officials said.

The Pulaski County coroner's office said 2-year-old Ty Dixon Waller fell into a broken septic tank on April 1 at his home in Calion, roughly 12 miles northeast of El Dorado.

Medical crews brought Waller to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, where he died of a severe brain injury on Friday, officials said.

The Union County sheriff’s office is investigating the death.

Waller’s obituary posted on the El Dorado News-Times said he enjoyed watching Masha and The Bear and Paw Patrol, playing with Snapchat filters, eating Honeycrisp apples and brushing his teeth.

His funeral was on Monday, a day after his third birthday.