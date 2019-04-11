FISHING HOT SPOTS

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) Black bass fishing is excellent in the shallows with big Storm Thunder Sticks and white chatterbaits. White bass are biting shad or pearl crankbaits around most of the creeks like Point Remove, the Petit Jean River and Flagg Lake Cut-off. Catfish are biting shad or skipjack below Dams 9 and 10. Bream are biting crickets around the grass. Crappie are biting chartreuse jigs with red heads up the Petit Jean River, Point Remove Creek and Cypress Creek, and around the locks at Dams 9 and 10.

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK POOL) Black bass fishing is excellent with jigs and 3-ounce chatterbaits around banks, in backwaters or around jetties. Catfish are excellent in the Little Rock pool and below the Terry Lock and Dam. Snagging or using skipjack have been the ways to catch them, along with tube baits in the grass. Crappie fishing is good with blue/chartreuse or red/chartreuse jigs and chatterbaits. Snagging or using skipjack have been the ways to catch them, along with tube baits in the grass. Also try a chartreuse swimming minnow.

LAKE CHARLES Bass are biting crankbaits, plastic worms and Z-man chatterbaits along banks, near brush and rocky points. Bream fishing is good on worms, crickets and small jigs. Crappie are biting minnows, jigs, worms and Crappie Magnets around the brush piles and stumps. Catfish are biting worms, blood bait and Catfish Pro Blood.

Photo by Kirk Montgomery

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

Sports on 04/11/2019