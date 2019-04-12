State-held districts raise game

Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore discusses a quarterly report with members of the state Board of Education on Thursday in Little Rock.

Four of Arkansas' state-controlled school districts are putting in new reading programs, expanding services to help dyslexic students and cutting expenses, a top state education leader said Thursday.

He said the districts are also working to improve student and teacher attendance.

Mike Hernandez, state superintendent of intensive support and services, described the efforts by the Arkansas Department of Education and four districts -- Little Rock, Dollarway, Pine Bluff and Earle -- to the Arkansas Board of Education.

Hernandez's reports were summaries of quarterly reports sent to the Arkansas General Assembly, along with some interim test data results for the Little Rock district.

The test data -- from the NWEA Measure of Academic Progress that was given three times this school year -- indicated that a majority of test-takers are predicted to score at the lowest two levels of four levels on the state-required Aspire tests now being given statewide.

A total of 83.2 percent are predicted to score at "needs improvement" or "close" levels in math based on the interim tests, as are 80 percent in reading. The desired levels are "ready" and "exceeding." The actual Aspire results won't be known until summer.

Hernandez's reports on the four state-controlled districts come at a time when the Little Rock district is closing in on a five-year deadline for either being returned to the control of a locally elected school board or subjected to a state Education Board decision to reconstitute, consolidate or annex the district.

That later state action could occur if the Education Board is convinced that the problems that led to the district's takeover in January 2015 are not corrected.

In February this year, Hernandez and Education Commissioner Johnny Key set out "exit criteria" for the return of the Little Rock system to a locally elected board. That criteria calls in part for the district's eight schools that have state-issued F grades to show specific kinds of improvement on the Aspire tests.

The exit criteria also call for the schools to show that they have an overarching curriculum, an organized system of teacher collaboration, and a working teacher and principal evaluation system. The criteria also call for the district to manage resources in a way that supports teachers and promotes student achievement.

Hernandez said Thursday that upcoming quarterly reports to lawmakers and the Education Board will incorporate the exit criteria.

"With these exit criteria, how will we know that we are winning?" Hernandez said. "So, we have already begun working with the district to build our evidence ... to show that these things are happening."

He said that evidence will go beyond showing that employees, for example, went to a training session, but it will also show whether goals are set, the skills taught are being practiced, and that employee evaluations are resulting in professional growth plans.

"That's what we will start working towards and presenting more in that way," he said, adding that annual May 1 improvement plans required of schools and districts will also migrate to that exit criteria -- not only in Little Rock but in other state-operated systems.

Hernandez described the different ways the Education Department staff is working within the Little Rock district. He said some campuses are doing better than others in putting in place curriculum and instructional strategies, teacher collaboration and faculty evaluation systems.

Achieving aligned plans and consistent implementation in the Little Rock district is "not rocket science ... but I know it is very complicated," he said.

Stacy Smith, the Education Department's assistant commissioner for learning services, said her staff is continuing to work with the Little Rock district to select new literacy textbooks and materials. No one program has all the desired components, she said.

"The news is there is no silver bullet," she said about the search for literacy materials that will likely include some scripted lessons for teachers who need extra support. No final recommendations have been made on the materials, but Smith said she expects selections to be made within the next month.

Also coming in the next few weeks, Smith said, is a tighter plan for identifying and providing services to students who have dyslexia or symptoms of dyslexia, particularly in the middle and high schools where the services have been spotty or almost nonexistent.

Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore and some of his staff responded to questions from the Education Board and to the interim NWEA Measure of Academic Progress test data at the Thursday meeting.

Poore noted that the district is working to appropriately staff the district for next year to not only provide the best services to students but cut as much as $10 million in expenses.

In regard to the interim tests and their predictions on student results on the Aspire exam, Poore said this has been the first year for the district to use the NWEA product at a cost of more than $200,000.

The new interim tests have created whole new conversations, he said, noting that the interim tests -- given in the fall, winter and spring -- do "show positive trajectories" for the F and D graded schools. He cited Stephens Elementary and Henderson Middle schools as examples. He also said four other schools had "sub-par" performances, but he didn't immediately name them.

Poore said he expects the interim test results to be posted on the district's website, possibly as soon as today.

Parents from Little Rock schools also addressed the Education Board on Thursday about Aspire testing glitches earlier this week at Hall High and Pulaski Heights Middle School that caused stops and restarts in the testing.

Hope Worsham, the state's testing coordinator, said an anti-virus software caused the technology problems. Poore said the technology had been tested days earlier to prevent such glitches and testing disruptions.

Hernandez reported to the Education Board that the Pine Bluff School District -- taken over by the state last year for fiscal distress and academic problems that included the lack of a set curriculum -- is working to cut at least $5.8 million in expenses for the coming 2019-20 school year.

To date, at least 48 staff members have been notified of the elimination or change in their positions for the coming year, Superintendent Jeremy Owoh said.

Additionally, the district will be closing W.T. Cheney Elementary School for grades two through five, and assigning those to Southwood Elementary that currently serves kindergarten-through- first grades.

The district has had other buildings that have been appraised. Efforts are being made to move them off the district's maintenance and insurance coverage.

The district is also looking at possible uses of its multistory downtown administration site.

In regard to the Dollarway district in Jefferson County, which was taken over by the state in late 2015, Hernandez noted plans to reduce staff costs, improve the school climate, and strengthen faculty collaboration and evaluation systems.

He reported that exit criteria for returning the district to local control are being developed. He also noted that a community advisory board is being planned for.

The Earle district, which was taken over by the state board in 2017 for fiscal distress, is working with the state agency to address recruitment and retention of teachers in addition to cutting expenses.

The small east Arkansas district is building a replacement elementary campus, while at the same time repaying debts to the federal government and addressing district staffing issues.

Hernandez reported that as many as 40 percent of the teaching staff is not state-licensed. Hiring and retaining staff members, however, are hampered by the district's average salary being as much as $20,000 less than that of its surrounding districts.

The district, operating under state-appointed Superintendent Richard Wilde, will turn over its prekindergarten program to the Crowley's Ridge Educational Service Cooperative, which already provides the service for other area districts.

The Earle program will remain at its current site, but staffing and management will be the responsibility of the cooperative.

