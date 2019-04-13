Travs' offense quiet as winning streak ends

Three Tulsa pitchers limited Arkansas to three singles in an 8-2 victory over the Travelers in front of 6,142 on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Zach McKinstry's three-run home run highlighted a six-run seventh inning for the Drillers, who overcame a 2-0 deficit after the first inning.

The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Travs, while Tulsa has won five of its past six games.

Arkansas' first two batters -- Aaron Knapp and Jake Fraley -- reached and scored to account for the Travelers' only runs. Knapp walked, stole second and scored on Fraley's single to right. Fraley stole second and third before scoring on a ground out by Kyle Lewis.

The Travelers managed only two more hits -- a fifth-inning single by Joseph Odom and a ninth-inning single by Donnie Walton.

Tulsa banged out 13 hits against five Arkansas pitchers. Leadoff batter Gavin Lux and designated hitter Cristian Santana each had three hits for the Drillers.

Tulsa starter J.D. Martin walked six and struck out five in 42/3 innings. Michael Boyle (1-0) picked up the victory, striking out six, walking none and giving up no hits in 22/3 innings.

Travelers starter Anthony Misiewicz allowed 6 hits, walked 2 and struck out 6 in 42/3 innings. Darin Gillies (0-1) took the loss.

David Sheaffer, a catcher who was called up to the Travs earlier in the day after infielders Evan White and Chris Mariscal were placed on the 7-day injured list, pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

-- Tim Cooper

TULSA AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI

Lux, ss 6 0 3 1 Knapp, lf 2 1 0 0

Estevez, ss 5 1 1 0 Fraley, rf 2 1 1 1

Santana, dh 5 1 3 1 Lewis, cf 4 0 0 1

Peters, rf 4 1 0 0 Zammrelli, 1b 3 0 0 0

Thomas, lf 4 0 0 1 DeCarlo, c 3 0 0 0

Landon, cf 4 2 2 1 Walton, 2b 4 0 1 0

McKinstry, 3b 3 1 2 3 Cowan, 3b 4 0 0 0

Walker, 1b 4 1 1 0 Odom, dh 4 0 1 0

Berman, c 3 1 1 1 Hoover, ss 3 0 0 0

TOTALS 38 8 13 8 totals 29 2 3 2

Tulsa 000 011 600 -- 8 13 0

Arkansas 200 000 000 -- 2 3 2

E -- Zammarelli, DeCarlo. DP -- Arkansas 1. LOB -- Tulsa 13, Arkansas 6. 2B -- Walker, Landon. HR -- McKinstry (1). SF -- Berman, Thomas. SB -- Landon, Fraley 3, Knapp. CS -- Fraley.

TULSA IP H R ER BB SO

Martin 42/3 2 2 2 6 5

Boyle W, 1-0 22/3 0 0 0 0 6

Spitzbarth 12/3 1 0 0 0 3

ARKANSAs IP H R ER BB SO

Misiewicz 42/3 6 1 1 2 6

Mills 2/3 0 1 1 3 0

Giles L, 0-1 11/3 4 6 4 1 1

Anderson 11/3 2 0 0 1 3

Sheaffer 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP -- Martin. Umpires -- Home: Wallace; First: Matamoros; Third: Hernandez. Time -- 3:46. Attendance -- 6,142.

Arkansas center fielder Kyle Lewis tries unsuccessfully to reach for a fly ball Friday during the Travelers’ 8-2 loss to the Tulsa Drillers at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/413travs

