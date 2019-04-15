Little Rock police investigate weekend reports of gunfire

Police said bullets struck a home near west Little Rock multiple times an early Sunday morning –– one of at least two incidents involving gunfire investigated by authorities.

The Little Rock Police Department said officers were responding to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Gilbert Drive when nearby residents reported their home had been struck by bullets.

They told investigators that they had been sleeping when the shots rang out, according to the police report, which didn’t list any injuries.

Officers found “multiple” gunshot holes in the home, as well as in a car in front of the home, the report said. Police found a bullet fragment on top of the home’s refrigerator.

No arrests were made at the time of the report, which didn't include a description of a suspect.

Police also responded to a separate report of gunfire Friday evening in the 2600 block of South Cross Street.

A 55-year-old Little Rock woman told officers she was in a car with her son along West 25th Street when a gunman in another car began shooting through his sunroof.

The report lists multiple children under 11 years old who were in the area at the time of the shooting. A witness reportedly told police she rushed the kids into a back room of a home when the shooting started.

The report didn’t list any injuries.

Investigators reviewed multiple bullet casings in the area, but police named no suspects and hadn't made any arrests at the time of the report.