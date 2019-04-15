Razorbacks land pair from east Texas

The University of Arkansas landed two east Texas standouts Sunday when tight end Allen Horace and offensive tackle Ty'Kieast Crawford orally committed to the Hogs.

Horace and Crawford officially visited Fayetteville over the weekend along with Oklahoma City running back Dominic Richardson.

Horace, 6-5, 242 pounds, of Crockett, Texas, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Nebraska, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Baylor, while Crawford, 6-7, 323, of Carthage, Texas, chose the Hogs over offers from Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, Southern California, Georgia, Texas A&M and others.

"I'm trying to win the national championship here," Horace said. "We have everything here, the culture, the coaches and that east Texas grit," Horace said. "I want to leave here the standard for Arkansas Razorback tight ends for the ones after me."

He recorded 29 catches for 468 yards and 9 touchdowns as a junior, while also standing out for his school's basketball team by averaging 16 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.1 steals a game.

The weekend visit was Crawford's fourth visit since November.

"I love the college, it's amazing," Crawford said. "It's like there's something new every time I go back No matter who you are, Arkansas treats you like family, Amazing atmosphere, amazing facilities, their academic rooms are amazing."

His most recent trip to Fayetteville was March 9, but the 48-hour official visit allowed him to spend more time with the coaches.

"It was actually pretty fun," Crawford said. "You get to know them way better than you already do. I got to talk to them a little bit more."

Crawford recently visited Alabama.

"It was alright, but to me, it's not the hype that everybody was talking about," Crawford said. "I was expecting it to be, but it really wasn't."

Associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor, who recruits east Texas, recruited Horace and Crawford, while tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. was involved with Horace and offensive line coach Dustin Fry with Crawford.

Traylor's background helped Horace's decision.

"Coach Traylor is family," Horace said. "He comes where I come from, and honestly no matter what we're always going [to] be connected."

Horace is looking forward to working with Lunney.

"Coach Lunney is like everything I need in a coach," Horace said. "He's going to take me to the levels I work for. He's going to have me prepared and ready to go when my name is called. He's my guy, and he's always got me in his corner."

Horace and Crawford are Arkansas' fifth and sixth commitments for the 2020 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

