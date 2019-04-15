Washington County marriage licenses

April 4
Joseph Matthew Bailey, 18, and Dominique Dae Snarr, 19, both of Lincoln
Allen Leroy Cole, 62, Fayetteville, and Myrl Darlene Smith, 64, Elkins
Dalton Gene DeLozier, 34, and Lindsey Anne Palmer, 36, both of Fayetteville
Derek Scott Hill, 35, and Shelbie Lea Johns, 26, both of Prairie Grove
Bo Daniel Ketcher, 19, and Sara Elizabeth Kimball, 21, both of Fayetteville
Nashon Lenidrik, 42, and Sanda Jerilong, 43, both of Rogers
Marokudrik Mewa, 40, and Jibidrik Lojan, 46, both of Springdale
William Craig Short, 54, Fayetteville, and Sheila Marie Schnellenberger, 44, Pasadena, Md.
Connor Ryan Wilson, 25, and Amanda Nicole Harper, 30, both of Fayetteville
April 5
Eddie Lee Anderson III, 49, and Warquita Wright, 42, both of Fayetteville
Joshua Iain Bailey, 23, Fayetteville, and Alyssa Dawn Duckworth, 25, Springdale
Jose Angel Castro Torres, 33, and Maria DeJesus Cerca-Romero, 55, both of Springdale
Kendall Lee Davis, 42, and Lara Lea Cole, 43, both of West Fork
Larz Sebastion John Davis, 26, and Hayley Renay Messer, 21, both of Prairie Grove
Kevin Jonathan Guzman Aleman, 23, and Gilda Azucena Batres Mancia, 21, both of Springdale
Sean Michael O'Meara, 33, and Hilary Nicole Mickey, 32, both of Fayetteville
Omar Alejandro Ortega Caldera, 20, and Jennifer Maria Hernandez, 24, both of Springdale
Jeremy Scott Price, 34, and Patricia Lynn Riddle, 37, both of Fayetteville
Paul Edward Provaznik, 59, and Ivette Josefina Wooton, 59, both of Fayetteville
Patrick Tyrick Rimsey, 20, and Terranika Gersha Palmer, 25, both of Fayetteville
Edgar Ulises Ruiz-Pacheco, 22, and Carla Irene Trejo Segovia, 22, both of Springdale
Samuel Aaron Skeirik, 31, and Bridgett Renee Connors, 28, both of Springdale
April 8
Weston Wade Bartholomew, 24, Prairie Grove, and Lauren Latta, 23, Fayetteville
Raviel Ira Philmore Burton, 28, and Ashley Diane Ward, 23, both of Fayetteville
Noel Castellano-Martinez, 25, and Gladis Esmerlada Barahona Sanchez, 28, both of Springdale
Kenneth Shea Fankhouser, 32, and Valerie Renee Noreen Duty, 28, both of Elkins
James William Gregorio, 69, and Ellen Marjorie Shirley, 68, both of Fayetteville
Agustin Perez-Resendiz, 34, and Chantelle Estelyn Chandler, 23, both of Centerton
Anthony Raymond Pierce Jr., 25, and Brittany Lynn Hall, 21, both of Fayetteville
Christopher Dale Vaughn, 28, Springdale, and Angela Kay Patrick, 30, Rogers
Levi Dylan Zindl, 25, and Mariah Rae Pagni, 26, both of Fayetteville
April 9
Nicholas Eugene Ivan Parker, 30, Huntsville, and Casey Dawn Beaver, 37, Springdale
Zachary Ian Barthelemy, 22, and Lauren Brooke Allison, 20, both of Fayetteville
Daniel Meliton Reyna Rojo, 29, and Laura Lizeth Gutierrez Rodriguez, 29, both of Springdale
Horacio Rodriguez-Ortega, 32, and Eliana Gonzalez-Ballesteros, 31, both of Springdale
Grant Christopher Thomas, 22, and Kaci Mae Wycoff, 23, both of Fayetteville
April 10
Sammie Joe Cameron, 25, and Courtney Marie Bennett, 22, both of Lincoln
Nathan Ryan Despain, 23, and Autumn Evonna Boggs, 22, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Christian Gunter, 27, and Arianna Bethany DeBoer, 25, both of Fayetteville
Jaime Antonio Interiano, 37, and Tiffany DeLynn Coleman Parker, 31, both of Fayetteville
Jose Carmen Martinez Diosdado, 48, and Martha Bravo Perez, 49, both of Springdale
Timothy Melvin Osburn, 39, Fayetteville, and Shannon Lynn McFadden, 29, Huntsville
NW News on 04/15/2019
Print Headline: Marriage licenses
Comments