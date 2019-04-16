Airport announces nonstop flights between Northwest Arkansas, Philadelphia

Travelers in Northwest Arkansas have a new potential destination after the region's airport announced on Tuesday that it’s adding direct flights to and from Philadelphia starting this fall.

American Airlines is slated to begin service starting Sept. 4. The airline plans to bring a daily flight to and from from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport in Highfill to the Philadelphia International Airport aboard a 76-seat jet.

Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Director Kelly Johnson said the deal has been in the making for some years. She said in an interview Tuesday that the expanded service opens up the possibility for destinations beyond Philly.

“Through Philadelphia, travelers can connect to destinations throughout Europe and all over the world,” she said. “Philadelphia is a wonderful international connection.”

Flights depart Arkansas just before 4 p.m. and arrive at 7:30 p.m. in Philadelphia.

Last year, the regional airport had more than 1.5 million passengers, over a million more people than in 2017, according to airport data. Johnson said about 12 percent of travelers flew to a destination abroad.

Last week, the airport announced that Frontier Airlines plans to begin nonstop routes to Denver starting in June.