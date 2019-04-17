Arkansas softball has no problem with UAPB

FAYETTEVILLE -- In the first-ever softball game between the two in-state schools, No. 19 University of Arkansas made quick work of visiting University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (4-26) with a 10-0, five-inning rout Tuesday night at Bogle Park.

"Our girls were very business-like tonight, and it doesn't matter who is in the other dugout, you always have to bring your best game," said Razorbacks Coach Courtney Diefel. "I think we have learned that every game we play is so important. On any given day, anybody can beat anybody."

Arkansas (32-14), which extended its win streak to six, jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when senior Katie Warrick singled in Hannah McEwen.

The Hogs extended the lead with four more in the second. Sydney Parr led off with a bunt single, then came home on senior Haydi Bugarin's two-run home run to left. McEwen and fellow sophomore Danielle Gibson followed with consecutive RBI doubles to make 5-0.

"I though Sydney and Haydi were huge sparks for us offensively, especially in that second inning," Deifel said. "We started out a little slow in the first, but they seemed to get us going from that point."

Arkansas did the remaining damage in the third. After Bugarin drilled an RBI double to left, Nicole Duncan beat out an infield single to score Parr from third base. Keely Edwards then scored Bugarin with a sacrifice fly.

The final blow came on McEwen's second home run of the season, a two-run shot to right-center field. It was the eighth consecutive game that the Arkansas leadoff hitter reached base, and her 13th multiple-hit game of the season.

"I think this game was just a way for us to find ourselves again and get our groove back," McEwen said. "I just tried to stay relaxed, keep it simple and not try to do too much."

Junior Autumn Storms (17-5) earned the victory. Junior Lauren Graves pitched a hitless final two innings.

"Stormy was pretty good tonight and Lauren was great," Deifel said.

Arkansas will open a three-game SEC series with No. 9 LSU on Thursday.

"I think we have some momentum and are playing really confident right now," Deifel said. "But LSU is a great team, they're swinging it better than ever, and we are going to have to play our best softball to counter that."

