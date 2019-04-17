Golden Lions tamed

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas baseball team had its season-high scoring game on Tuesday night, and the Razorbacks needed to bat in just six innings to do it.

The No. 10-ranked Razorbacks beat the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff 16-4 at Baum-Walker Stadium before an announced crowd of 3,097.

The most runs previously for the No. 10 Razorbacks (27-10) were 15 when they beat Eastern Illinois 15-7, Stony Brook 15-7 and Oral Roberts University 15-8.

Tuesday night's game ended after UAPB (6-28) finished batting in the seventh inning with the Razorbacks leading by at least 10 runs.

"They're ranked 10th in the country and we're a school with five scholarships [and] a lot of injuries," Golden Lions Coach Carlos James said. "So we actually got out of here pretty good.

"They were just better than we were. That's pretty much the way it is. Sometimes that is both the simple answer and the correct one. There is no other answer that I can really give."

The Razorbacks jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning -- Trevor Ezell hit a leadoff triple -- and were ahead 12-1 after three innings.

"Obviously, we got off to a really good start," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "We had a leadoff triple and it just kept continuing right there. Our offense did a great job of sticking to the plan."

Van Horn said Razorbacks did a good job of adjusting to less velocity from UAPB's pitchers than they're used to facing in the SEC.

"We knew the velocity wouldn't be what we had been seeing," Van Horn said. "We had been seeing 92 to 97 [miles per hour] all weekend at Vanderbilt, and this was going to be a lot different. So we just really talked about staying through the middle and taking it the other way."

Arkansas has had 38 hits in its last two games -- 16 against UAPB after having 22 in a 14-12 victory at Vanderbilt on Sunday.

"I think it was contagious on Sunday," Van Horn said. "The guys didn't want to let each other down. They kept fighting.

"Then to get another 16 [Tuesday night], that's hard to do. I think the offense is clicking a little bit now, and it's going to need to with the team that's rolling in here on Thursday."

Arkansas resumes SEC play against No. 2 Mississippi State on Thursday night.

Razorbacks shortstop Casey Martin was 3 for 5 against UAPB with 4 runs batted in. He hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning when Arkansas pushed its lead to 16-2.

Razorbacks designated hitter Matt Goodheart was 2 for 2 with 3 walks and 3 runs and raised his batting average to .404.

"It's a lot easier to hit with runners in scoring position," Goodheart said. "The pitchers aren't as aggressive.

"Sometimes they either make a mistake or don't throw it over the plate. That makes hitting a lot easier for sure."

Trevor Ezell, playing second base instead of his usual spot at first, was 3 for 4 with a walk and scored 4 runs.

Arkansas center fielder Dominic Fletcher was 3 for 3 and had 4 RBI, including a three-run home run. Right fielder Heston Kjerstad was 1 for 3 with 2 RBI and 2 runs.

Jack Kenley, who played third base instead of second for the Razorbacks, was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI. He hit a home run and triple and also drew a walk.

Jordan McFarland, starting at first for Arkansas, was 2 for 4.

Razorbacks freshman right-hander Connor Noland, making his first midweek start after failing to get an out at Vanderbilt last Saturday, pitched two scoreless innings.

Noland (1-2) was credited with the victory at the official scorer's discretion. He was the Razorbacks' most effective pitcher and came out of the game after throwing 23 pitches. Van Horn said he'll be able to pitch against Mississippi State on Saturday out of the bullpen if needed.

"We just wanted to get him out there and kind of get him untracked," Van Horn said. " I thought he was good.

"He was anywhere from I think 88 to 91 [miles per hour] on our equipment and had a little sink on his fastball and threw a couple of pretty good breaking balls and really didn't kind of nibble. He attacked and that was good to see pitching ahead."

Up next

NO. 10 ARKANSAS VS. NO. 2 MISSISSIPPI STATE

WHEN 8 p.m. Thursday

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville.

SERIES Mississippi State leads 56-43. STARTING PITCHERS Mississippi State: TBA. Arkansas: RHP Isaiah Campbell (6-1, 2.45 ERA).

RADIO Razorback Sports Network TELEVISION ESPNU

SHORT HOPS Nate Thompson, Arkansas’ hitting and third base coach, missed Tuesday night’s game because he was attending the funeral of his father, Leonard “Mac” Thompson, in Goodland, Kan. Volunteer assistant Taylor Smart, who normally coaches at first base, moved to third. Student assistant Jared Gates coached at first … Razorbacks right fielder Heston Kjerstad and DH Matt Goodheart both extended their hitting streaks to 10 games.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

THURSDAY vs. Mississippi State*, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Mississippi State*, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Mississippi State*, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY vs. NW (La.) State, 6:30 p.m.

*SEC game

Up next

GRAMBLING STATE AT ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

SERIES Friday-Sunday

WHERE Torii Hunter Baseball Complex,

Pine Bluff

RECORDS Grambling State 17-19, 11-7

Southwestern Athletic Conference;

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6-28, 2-14

Sports on 04/17/2019